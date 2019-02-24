Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Trump administration considers sending more humanitarian aid for Venezuela | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Trump administration considers sending more humanitarian aid for Venezuela

Miami Herald
Miami Herald | Sunday, February 24, 2019 7:27 p.m
796429_web1_AP19055726106707
An anti-government protester carries materials to add to a burning roadblock, as he and others face off with Venezuelan National Guards standing in the border area that separates Pacaraima, Brazil, from Santa Elena de Uairen, Venezuela, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, during a confrontation over aid shipments for Venezuela after Venezuela closed its borders with Brazil and Colombia. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is blocking aid shipments organized by the opposition that are meant to undermine his rule.
796429_web1_AP19055710949494
Masked anti-government protesters gather a few blocks from the border bridge in Urena, Venezuela, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, on the border with Colombia where Venezuelan soldiers continue to block humanitarian aid from entering. A U.S.-backed drive to deliver foreign aid to Venezuela on Saturday met strong resistance as troops loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blocked the convoys at the border and fired tear gas on protesters.
796429_web1_AFP_1DT8FJ
Members of Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Guard protect themselves from demonstrators throwing stones from under the Francisco de Paula Santander international bridge in Urena, Venezuela, border with Colombia on February 24, 2019, following protests in the region after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered a temporary close-down of the border with Colombia preventing the humanitarian aid to enter the country.
796429_web1_AP19055666182441
Map shows the various humanitarian aid points around Venezuela and borders which have been closed.

7 minutes ago

CUCUTA, Colombia — The day after military, police and civilian gangs loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro inflicted a brutal crackdown on Venezuelans trying to reach international shipments of food, medicine and other supplies in Colombia, U.S. officials appeared to be preparing to send more humanitarian aid to South America from an air base in South Florida.

Witnesses reported activity at the Homestead Air Reserve Base, including C-130 transport planes. Sources with knowledge of the situation said the Trump administration may send another shipment of humanitarian aid to South America. But there was no word on when.

After Saturday’s bloody clash on the international bridge that connects Colombia to the Venezuelan town of Urena, Colombian government officials said they would close the span to evaluate damage.

Venezuelan security forces shot tear gas and rubber bullets at people trying to reach the shipments Saturday and about 100 members of the Venezuelan military abandoned their posts and defected to neighboring countries, Colombian immigration officials reported.

International aid has been shipped to Venezuela at the request of Juan Guaido, the self-proclaimed interim president, who has challenged Maduro’s rule and called for new elections as the country has continued to suffer with severe shortages of food, medicine and other basic necessities. Maduro has denied that a humanitarian crisis exists and has called the international aid part of a U.S. plot to stage a coup.

On Saturday, Maduro called Guaido a “puppet” of the United States and a “dummy” and he has accused the United States in the past of wanting to exploit Venezuela’s oil — a sentiment echoed in comments last month by National Security Advisor John Bolton, who said the U.S. economy could benefit if American oil companies were allowed to invest in Venezuelan oil production.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on “Fox News Sunday” that “every option is on the table” when asked about the possibility of a U.S. military intervention.

And he said on CNN that the aid sent by the United States is “just humanitarian,” noting that other nations, including Canada and members of the European Union, had also contributed. Pompeo also accused Venezuela’s closest international allies of pushing the country to the brink of collapse.

“We’re aimed at a singular mission, ensuring that the Venezuelan people get the democracy that they so richly deserve and that the Cubans and Russians, who have been driving this country into the ground for years and years and years, no longer hold sway,” Pompeo said.

The standoff for Venezuela’s presidency has put the United States and many of its allies on the side of Guaido, leader of the country’s National Assembly, against those that support Maduro or a status quo. That includes Russia, China and other nations that blocked a U.S. push in January for a United Nations Security Council statement expressing support for the National Assembly as Venezuela’s only democratically elected body.

Early Sunday, the European Union and the government of Brazil issued statements condemning Maduro for blocking the international aid. The Brazilian government “vehemently condemned” the violent acts perpetrated by what it called “the illegitimate regime of the dictator Nicolas Maduro.”

Federica Mogherini, an Italian politician and High Representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy, called on Venezuelan security forces to “show moderation, avoid the use of force and allow the aid to enter.”

On Monday, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be in Bogota, Colombia, for a meeting of the Lima Group — a bloc of 14 mostly Latin American countries — where he’s expected to ask Maduro to step down. Late Saturday, Guaido said he would attend that meeting and posted a message on Twitter that he will ask the international community to consider “all options to liberate our country”.

Although organizers said some food and medical supplies moved from Brazil into southern Venezuela Saturday, high-profile efforts from Colombia seemed to fail amid stiff resistance.

And the cost was high. By day’s end, at least four people were dead and more than 280 had been injured in Colombia alone, according Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo, advocacy groups and field medics.

Categories: News | Top Stories | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.