Trump and first lady attend church service on St. Patrick’s Day | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Trump and first lady attend church service on St. Patrick’s Day

Associated Press
Associated Press | Sunday, March 17, 2019 3:15 p.m
President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump and Reverend Bruce McPherson, waves to media as they arrive to attend service at Saint John’s Church in Washington, Sunday, March 17, 2019.
President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump, and Reverend Bruce McPherson, waves to media as he arrives to attend service at Saint John’s Church in Washington, Sunday, March 17, 2019.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to their motorcade after attending service at Saint John’s Church in Washington, Sunday, March 17, 2019, en route to the White House.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to their motorcade after attending service at Saint John’s Church in Washington, Sunday, March 17, 2019.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump spent St. Patrick’s Day morning worshipping at the “Church of the Presidents” near the White House.

Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, joined parishioners for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service at St. John’s Church, a historic yellow church across from the White House and Lafayette Park. Every president since James Madison, who served in the 1800s, has attended a service at St. John’s, according to the church.

The Rev. W. Bruce McPherson greeted the Trumps after the short drive from the White House.

The Trumps returned to the White House after the hour-long service.

The Trumps last attended religious services in December, at Washington National Cathedral. Trump has skipped spending the holiday at his Florida estate and stayed in Washington during the government shutdown.

