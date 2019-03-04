Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Trump celebrates North Dakota football champs with fast food | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World Sports

Trump celebrates North Dakota football champs with fast food

Associated Press
Associated Press | Monday, March 4, 2019 1:39 p.m
AP
President Donald Trump is given a jersey as he welcomes 2018 NCAA FCS College Football Champions, The North Dakota State Bison, to the State Dining room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 4, 2019, with McDonald's and Chick-fil-A fast food.
AP
President Donald Trump welcomes 2018 NCAA FCS College Football Champions, The North Dakota State Bison, to the State Dining room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 4, 2019, with McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A fast food.
AP
President Donald Trump is given a jersey as he welcomes 2018 NCAA FCS College Football Champions, The North Dakota State Bison, to the State Dining room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 4, 2019. At left is Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
AP
President Donald Trump welcomes 2018 NCAA FCS College Football Champions, The North Dakota State Bison, to the White House in Washington, Monday, March 4, 2019.
AP
President Donald Trump speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 4, 2019, as he welcomes 2018 NCAA FCS College Football Champions, The North Dakota State Bison.

25 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is again feting football champions with burgers and fries.

Trump is celebrating the Division 1-winning North Dakota State University football team at the White House with a lunch that includes Big Macs, french fries and Chick-fil-A sandwiches.

Trump served a similar spread that included hundreds of hamburgers to the college football champion Clemson Tigers in January, citing the government shutdown that was underway.

Trump says he could have offered the players chef-prepared food, but, “I know you people.”

The Bison, who have the most titles in the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision, ended the season on Jan. 5 with a 38-24 win over Eastern Washington University.

Quarterback Easton Stick threw five touchdown passes, including two to Darrius Shepherd, who was named Most Outstanding Player.

