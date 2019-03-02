Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Trump club in Virginia accused of cutting trees on riverbank | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Trump club in Virginia accused of cutting trees on riverbank

The Washington Post
The Washington Post | Saturday, March 2, 2019 3:30 p.m
826790_web1_ptr-TrumpCourseTrees-030319
WRC/NBC4 Washington via AP
This image provided by WRC/NBC4 Washington on Friday, March 1, 2019, shows trees that were cut down at the Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Va. County officials in northern Virginia are investigating whether the Trump National Golf Club illegally cut a dozen trees from the Potomac River shoreline and dumped them in the river. Officials in Loudoun County told newsoutlets Friday that removing trees from the flood plain requires a permit, and the county is investigating whether the local ordinance was broken.

57 minutes ago

About a dozen mature trees and additional shrubs were cut down and dumped into the Potomac River from Trump National Golf Course property last week, an action that Loudoun County officials say could violate local ordinances covering work on floodplains.

The downed trees were spotted last Saturday by Steven Mckone, director of the Calleva River School, as he kayaked the river and turned into the George Washington Canal, a bypass often used by boaters to avoid a dam that blocks the river. Tree trunks, limbs and branches clogged the smaller passage.

“It was very fresh, the sawdust wasn’t even wet yet,” Mckone said. “Normally when people remove trees, they take the trees out, but these were dumped right in the river.”

Trees in a waterway can create dangerous conditions, where currents can pull watercraft into the branches, then trap boaters underwater in what is known as a strainer effect. In addition, trees along river banks are among the best ways to protect water quality and aquatic life, and prevent erosion, environmentalists say.

The general manager of the Trump property referred all questions to the organization’s corporate office, which did not respond to requests for an explanation or comment.

Loudoun public affairs officer Glen Barbour said the county’s urban forester and representatives from its planning and zoning office visited the site Thursday.

“Based on the initial observation, I am told that there appears to be an issue with a number of trees removed from the flood plain, which would require a permit prior to any operation,” Barbour said. “The county is currently determining whether a violation of the ordinance occurred, and if so, what the appropriate course of action would be.”

Potomac Riverkeeper Network employees Dean Naujoks and Phillip Musegaas took a jetboat to the property earlier this week to see the situation for themselves. They said they saw about a dozen stumps with diameters of 14 to 24 inches, indicating mature and healthy trees, and trunks discarded along the shoreline.

The clear-cut was just off the fairways of the golf course, in what had been a small copse, Naujoks said. He and Musegaas reportedthe situation to local and state officials.

“Clear-cutting large trees this close to the river will undoubtedly impact the river,” said Musegaas, vice president of programs and litigation for the organization.

The cut trees could pose a safety hazard for paddlers, he said, while rain and high water could flush exposed sediment in the river. “Bad for the river, and bad for people who use it,” Musegaas said.

In 2010, the Trump club removed more than 400 trees from its property when it renovated its courses, upsetting environmentalists and drawing some concern from Loudoun officials. That project also included efforts to clean up the riverbank, which was polluted with trash and debris, Trump officials said at the time.

Nine months later, Trump told a Washington Post reporter that the tree removal was done to create a better view.

“It was done so that people utilizing the services of the club – of which there are 1,000 members, it’s a very successful club – could have unobstructed views of the river, and because it was an environmental enhancement,” President Donald Trump said at the time.

At the time, the county considered but never enacted the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act, which would have protected a 75-foot buffer along its riverfront, as Fairfax County and other jurisdictions do.

Categories: News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.