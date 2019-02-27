Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Trump, Kim open second nuclear summit with handshake, smiles | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Trump, Kim open second nuclear summit with handshake, smiles

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 6:45 a.m
808506_web1_808506-b1caab0df7764afb94b104eaf37c8310
AP
President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi.
808506_web1_808506-bdf0523222d84d56b6916e5cb170eae2
AP
In this image made from video, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
808506_web1_808506-cad960ecc3e74c948822672ad925d3e5
AP
Police officers stand guard outside Metropole hotel where U.S President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are scheduled to have dinner in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The second summit between U.S President Trump and North Korean leader Kim will take place in Hanoi on Feb. 27 and 28.
808506_web1_808506-492eac0fadea43e5b6d6ee43d5b952ee
AP
A man holds a placard and U.S. national and North Korea flags outside Metropole hotel where U.S President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are scheduled to have dinner in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The second summit between U.S President Trump and North Korean leader Kim will take place in Hanoi on Feb. 27 and 28.
808506_web1_808506-394a5b44bfb94ee4929fa4698cd95c69
AP
President Donald Trump and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc wave flags before a meeting at the Office of Government Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi.
808506_web1_808506-439000b0c2404cbb91926c6308ad443c
AP
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong at the Presidential Palace, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi.
808506_web1_808506-cea7074307cf47b59f291caecc729b37
AP
A woman pushes her bicycle as armored vehicles parked in the background outside Melia hotel, in which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stays in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Vietnam is preparing to facilitate the second summit between U.S President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi.



HANOI, Vietnam — U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un — affable leaders of hostile nations — opened their second summit Wednesday with hopeful words and a private chat before sitting down for dinner and further talks about North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons.

The two exchanged smiles and a warm handshake in front of a phalanx of alternating American and North Korean flags. They posed for cameras before disappearing for their private tete-a-tete, similar to one they had at their first historic meeting last year in Singapore.

“We made a lot of progress,” Trump said of their first summit. “I think the biggest progress was our relationship, is really a good one.”

Asked if this summit would yield a political declaration to end the Korean War, Trump said “We’ll see.”

Kim said he was “confident of achieving the great results that everyone will welcome.”

The venue, the colonial and neoclassical Sofitel Legend Metropole in the old part of Hanoi, came with a bit of irony.

Categories: News | Top Stories | World
