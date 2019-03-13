Trump says late-night shows ‘one-sided’ and ‘unwatchable’

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

President Donald Trump is often the target of hosts on late-night shows. He’s often mocked or ridiculed, or both.

On Wednesday the president longed for the days when Jay Leno sat in the comfy seat on the “Tonight” show on NBC.

On Twitter he shared, “‘Jay Leno points out that comedy (on the very boring late night shows) is totally one-sided. It’s tough when there’s only one topic.’” He tagged “Fox & Friends” in the post.

He continued, “Actually, the one-sided hatred on these shows is incredible and for me, unwatchable.”

And then reminded his followers, “But remember, WE are number one – President!”

“Jay Leno points out that comedy (on the very boring late night shows) is totally one-sided. It’s tough when there’s only one topic.” @foxandfriends Actually, the one-sided hatred on these shows is incredible and for me, unwatchable. But remember, WE are number one – President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2019

Leno was on NBC’s “Third Hour of Today” show on Tuesday, where he said he doesn’t miss hosting the late-night show. (Leno was not on “Fox & Friends” but they did run a segment of the interview and as Trump is known to be a big fan of the show, likely where he saw it.)

“It’s different. I don’t miss it. You know, everything now is, if people don’t like your politics, they … everyone has to know your politics,” Leno said about being a host.

He said he used “Johnny Carson’s model” when he was a host, where people couldn’t figure out one’s politics, saying he would get hate mail for both sides equally and that was fabulous.

“Plus, I did it when Clinton was horny and Bush was dumb and it was just a little easier. Now, it’s all very serious,” he added.

Watch Jay Leno talk about how today’s politics are changing late-night TV on #3rdHourToday ⁦@TODAYshow⁩ https://t.co/3gTXvYCZsN — Al Roker (@alroker) March 13, 2019

“Today” host Al Roker responded to the president’s tweet and invited him on the show to talk comedy.

Actually, @realDonaldTrump , Jay Leno talked about the state of #latenight #comedy on #3rdHourTODAY @TODAYshow yesterday, and you are welcome to come on and chat about it. https://t.co/1YSERmIBAP — Al Roker (@alroker) March 13, 2019

Jimmy Fallon took over the ratings-leader “Tonight Show” from Leno in 2014. But once Trump was elected in 2016, other late-night hosts, including CBS’s Stephen Colbert, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel, as well as NBC’s Seth Meyers, took a direct aim at Trump and gained on Fallon.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.