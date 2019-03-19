Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Trump’s 2 Supreme Court picks on opposite sides in 2 cases | TribLIVE.com
Rosfeld trial opens with defense arguing former cop responded to perceived threat
U.S./World

Trump’s 2 Supreme Court picks on opposite sides in 2 cases

Associated Press
Associated Press | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 11:08 a.m
902979_web1_902979-4a1c05976b3d4819a841582d3df76d4a
AP
In this Feb. 5, 2019 file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, left, and Brett Kavanaugh watch as President Donald Trump arrives to give his State of the Union address to a joint session on Congress at the Capitol in Washington. President Donald Trump’s two Supreme Court appointees are on opposite sides of two of three cases the justices are deciding Tuesday. Justice Neil Gorsuch is joining the court’s liberal justices in ruling that a Washington state Indian tribe doesn’t have to pay a state fuel tax. Gorsuch says an 1855 treaty makes a “handful of modest promises” to the Yakama Nation, including the right to move goods to market freely. Justice Brett Kavanaugh is dissenting, arguing that the treaty merely gives tribal members the same right to travel as everyone else.
902979_web1_902979-5187843d51804510a235287b8739b5f9
AP
In this Jan. 7, 2019 photo, The Supreme Court is seen in Washington. Supreme Court justices are again considering how to keep prosecutors from removing African-Americans from criminal juries for racially biased reasons, this time in a case involving a Mississippi death row inmate who has been tried six times for murder.

About an hour ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s two Supreme Court appointees are on opposite sides of two of three cases that the justices decided Tuesday.

Justice Neil Gorsuch joined the court’s liberal justices in ruling that a Washington state Indian tribe doesn’t have to pay a state fuel tax. Gorsuch says an 1855 treaty makes a “handful of modest promises” to the Yakama Nation, including the right to move goods to market freely.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh dissented, arguing that the treaty merely gives tribal members the same right to travel as everyone else.

The other case involves a lawsuit by survivors of two Navy veterans over their exposure to asbestos. Kavanaugh wrote the court’s opinion that allows the suit to continue, and Gorsuch dissented.

Categories: News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.