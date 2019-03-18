Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
U.S. drug czar says border wall will reduce influx of drugs

Associated Press
Associated Press | Monday, March 18, 2019 1:00 p.m
President Trump’s drug czar Jim Carroll said in Kentucky on Monday that the president’s long-promised border wall would help stop drug smugglers looking for places away from ports to penetrate the United States.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President Donald Trump’s drug czar says the president’s plan for a U.S.-Mexico border wall would save American lives by helping stem the flow of illegal drugs into the country.

Jim Carroll said in Kentucky on Monday that Trump’s long-promised border wall would help stop drug smugglers looking for places away from ports to penetrate the United States.

Carroll visited a substance abuse treatment center in Louisville with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has stuck with the president during Trump’s fight with Congress over his national emergency declaration along the Mexican border.

McConnell and Carroll emphasized law enforcement and substance abuse treatment and recovery programs. Carroll urged employers to consider hiring people who have overcome addictions.

