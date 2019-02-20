Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
U.S., North Korean envoys to meet in Hanoi ahead of summit | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

U.S., North Korean envoys to meet in Hanoi ahead of summit

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 11:20 a.m
776297_web1_776297-3ffdc02768ad4ab8a05a1d94234d4a0c
AP
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, seen here on Jan. 23, 2019, meets Kim Yong Chol, who traveled to Washington to discuss denuclearization talks, in Pyongyang, North Korea.

About an hour ago

HANOI, Vietnam — U.S. and North Korean special envoys are to meet in Hanoi, Vietnam’s capital, to make final preparations for a second summit next week between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

U.S. Special Envoy for North Korea Steve Biegun was to arrive in Hanoi on Wednesday, U.S. officials said. No details of his schedule were immediately announced.

Biegun is to meet with North Korea’s special representative for U.S. affairs, Kim Hyok Chol. South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said he arrived in Hanoi on Wednesday evening.

The two envoys met earlier this month in North Korea’s capital to discuss details of the Feb. 27-28 summit. Biegun told South Korean officials after that meeting that they discussed the concrete steps they wanted from each other, and that they would meet one more time before the summit to finalize the plans.

Trump and Kim met for their first summit in Singapore last June, during which Kim pledged to work toward the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula, without providing a clear timetable or roadmap. U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at getting North Korea to abandon its nuclear program in return for outside concessions has since made little headway.

Trump said Tuesday that he wants to see North Korea eventually give up its nuclear weapons program, but that he is not in any rush because relations between the two countries are good.

He said his second meeting with Kim would be “very exciting,” but did not say what he hoped to achieve.

When he earlier announced the location of their second meeting, Trump showered praise on Kim, whom he used to derisively call “Little Rocket Man.” Months after their Singapore summit, Trump said that Kim had written him “beautiful letters” and that the two “fell in love.”

Categories: News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.