U.S., Russia to hold talks on Venezuela in Rome
U.S./World

U.S., Russia to hold talks on Venezuela in Rome

Associated Press
Associated Press | Monday, March 18, 2019 10:17 a.m
The Washington Post
A small group of supporters of the opposition and Juan Guaido shout their support from the back of a truck in San Cristobal, Venezuela, on Feb. 21, 2019.

ROME — U.S. and Russian officials are meeting in Rome this week to discuss the crisis in Venezuela.

The U.S. State Department says Elliott Abrams, the U.S. special envoy for Venezuela, will hold talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and other Russian officials on Monday and Tuesday.

Ryabkov said in comments carried by Russian wires ahead of the meeting in the Italian capital that “we will do everything to protect our cooperation with Caracas.”

Russia and the United States are on opposite sides in the political crisis in the Latin American country. Moscow supports Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro while Washington has recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s interim president.

