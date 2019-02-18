Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Vandal topples wax statue of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
U.S./World

Vandal topples wax statue of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Monday, February 18, 2019
NEW YORK — Police say someone attacked a statue of Sean “Diddy” Combs at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York, shoving the rap impresario’s likeness so forcefully it lost its head.

Investigators were continuing Monday to look for a suspect in the strange episode Saturday night.

Police say a man entered the museum near Times Square around 8:45 p.m., went to the statue and knocked it to the ground. The head fell off as the figure toppled.

Messages seeking comment were sent Monday to spokespeople for the wax museum.

The Grammy-winning rapper and hip-hop mogul attended the statue’s unveiling in 2009. It depicts him in the white dinner jacket that he wore in billboards and other advertisements for his “I Am King” fragrance.

Categories: News | World
