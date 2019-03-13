Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Verizon says 5G network will cost extra $10 a month | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Verizon says 5G network will cost extra $10 a month

Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 1:03 p.m
876107_web1_876107-c9ebaf076de14a6db1d8f9303207cde1
AP
A handful of Verizon customers will soon have faster wireless service, but they’ll have to pay $10 a month more.

57 minutes ago

A handful of Verizon customers will soon have faster wireless service — but they’ll have to pay $10 a month more.

Verizon says it’ll flip the switch next month on a much-hyped, next-generation 5G phone network. Service will start in parts of Chicago and Minneapolis.

The offer is available only on unlimited plans, which currently start at $75 for one person without 5G. It requires Motorola’s Moto Z3 phone with a special 5G attachment.

Other 5G-enabled phones, including one from Samsung, will come this year. Verizon would not say how 5G pricing would work with those phones.

T-Mobile has said its 5G plans won’t be more expensive if its proposed takeover of Sprint goes through. Sprint hasn’t announced 5G prices. AT&T did not immediately respond to questions.

Categories: Business | News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.