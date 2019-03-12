Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Vietnam urges Malaysia free 2nd woman in N. Korean killing | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Vietnam urges Malaysia free 2nd woman in N. Korean killing

Associated Press
Associated Press | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 11:20 p.m
873874_web1_873874-dfe4b944f9c049aca5242c432c7bf04f
Associated Press
This April 2018 photo shows Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong (center) being escorted by police as she leaves after a court hearing at the Shah Alam High Court in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Vietnam is urging Malaysia to release the second woman accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea’s leader. Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh made the plea in a phone call Tuesday with his counterpart, Saifuddin Abdullah. A statement posted on the ministry’s website said Minh requested the Malaysian court conduct a fair trial and free Huong.

38 minutes ago

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnam is urging Malaysia to release the second woman accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea’s leader.

Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh made the plea in a phone call Tuesday with his counterpart, Saifuddin Abdullah.

A statement posted on the ministry’s website said Minh requested the Malaysian court conduct a fair trial and free Doan Thi Huong.

Malaysia on Monday dropped the murder charge against her co-defendant, Indonesian Siti Aisyah, who has returned to her home village.

Huong’s murder trial resumes Thursday. The two women were accused along with four missing North Koreans of killing Kim Jong Nam by VX nerve agent at a Malaysian airport in 2017. Both women say they were thought they were playing a prank for a TV show.

Categories: News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.