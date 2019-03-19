Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
W.Va. AG sues diocese for allegedly hiring pedophiles

Associated Press
Associated Press | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 12:07 p.m
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a lawsuit against the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston and Bishop Michael Bransfield on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s attorney general has sued a local Catholic diocese and its former bishop, claiming they knowingly employed pedophiles.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the suit against the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston and Bishop Michael Bransfield on Tuesday.

The suit alleges the diocese and Bransfield chose to cover up arguably criminal behavior and says the diocese employed admitted sexual abusers and priests credibly accused of child sexual abuse without adequate background checks.

A spokesman for the diocese didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. A voicemail left under a number listed for Bransfield was not immediately returned.

Earlier this month, catholic church officials announced they were imposing ministerial restrictions on Bransfield after an investigation into allegations that he sexually harassed adults and committed financial improprieties. He resigned last year.

