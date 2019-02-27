Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Watch live: Michael Cohen speaks about Trump before House committee | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 9:42 a.m

About an hour ago

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, is planning to tell a House committee that Trump knew ahead of time that WikiLeaks had emails damaging to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and that Trump is a “racist,” a “conman” and a “cheat.”

Read Cohen’s prepared remarks.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.


AP
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, speaks with the media as he departs after testifying before a closed door hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
AP
Michael Cohen, left, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, arrives to testify before a closed door hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee accompanied by his lawyer Lanny Davis of Washington, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
AP
Michael Cohen, left, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, pauses before speaking to the media as he departs after testifying before a closed door hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
