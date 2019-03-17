Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
White House aide says unfair to tie mosque shooter to Trump | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

White House aide says unfair to tie mosque shooter to Trump

Associated Press
Associated Press | Sunday, March 17, 2019 10:41 a.m
895304_web1_895304-f35e671466d14246b133fb5ec26cb466
AP
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — A top White House official says it’s unfair to cast the alleged New Zealand mosque shooter as a supporter of President Donald Trump based on one reference to Trump in a manifesto the suspect released before the attack.

Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney tells “Fox News Sunday” that the shooter was a “disturbed individual” and “evil person.” Mulvaney says attempts to tie the shooter to any American politician “probably ignores some of the deeper difficulties that this sort of activity exposes.”

On another issue, Mulvaney said any resumption of missile or nuclear testing by North Korea would be a “truly disappointing turn of events.”

North Korea had halted such testing as it discussed denuclearization with the U.S.

Both sides failed to reach a deal at a February summit.

