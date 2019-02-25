Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers orders troops to leave southern border | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers orders troops to leave southern border

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Monday, February 25, 2019 10:57 p.m
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington.

MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday ordered the state’s National Guard troops to withdraw from the border with Mexico, drawing the ire of a Republican congressman from Illinois who serves as a pilot in the Wisconsin detachment.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker ordered troops to Arizona in June to assist with administrative duties along the border. Evers, a Democrat, issued an executive order Monday withdrawing them. Evers announced the order late Monday afternoon.

The governor said about 112 troops are currently serving in Arizona but keeping the borders safe and protecting immigrants seeking asylum is the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol’s job. He said there’s not enough evidence to support Republican President Trump’s declaration that a national emergency exists and there’s no justification for Wisconsin troops to remain.

“I cannot support keeping our brave service men and women away from their families without a clear need or purpose that would actively benefit the people of Wisconsin or our nation,” Evers said.

Adam Kinzinger, a Republican congressman from Illinois, tweeted on Monday that he is a member of the Wisconsin National Guard and criticized Evers for his decision. In a series of tweets, he said he was sent to the border as a member of the Wisconsin National Guard and his crew caught a man crossing the border with 70 pounds of methamphetamine.

“Wonder the damage that would do in Milwaukee …” he tweeted.

He went on to claim that he and his crew “captured a few coyotes, who prey on desperate migrants” and he came across a woman alone in the desert and helped the border patrol rescue her.

He tweeted that stopping illegal immigration is an honorable mission and asked Evers whether his decision to withdraw was a political one. He also asked Evers to reconsider.

Kinzinger echoed those sentiments during an appearance on Fox News, criticizing Evers for not visiting the troops on the border. He accused the governor of lacking the courage to announce the withdrawal earlier in the day.

Kinzinger represents 14 counties in northern Illinois. His spokeswoman, Maura Gillespie, said he flies the RC-26 surveillance plane for the Wisconsin Air National Guard, the closest unit to Kinzinger’s home that uses the plane.

A Wisconsin National Guard spokeswoman didn’t respond to an email asking whether Kinzinger would face any military discipline for criticizing Evers, the Wisconsin National Guard’s commander in chief.

