Justice, charity marked life of Murrysville intellectual property attorney

Daniel Abeles upheld what was just — both in the legal cases he took on as an attorney and in other aspects of his daily life.

Dining at restaurants was one of the pleasures he enjoyed.

“He lived for dinners out with good friends and wine,” said his daughter, Sara.

At the end of the meal, he would carefully examine the bill.

“It wasn’t that he was concerned he would be overcharged,” his daughter said. “He wanted to make sure he was paying for everything he was responsible for.”

“He was reserved, respectful and not judgmental. He was kind of an introvert, but he was one of the kindest, most generous people you’d ever meet.”

Mr. Daniel C. Abeles, 74, of Murrysville, died Friday, July 20, 2018, in the Select Specialty Hospital Montefiore. He was born Dec. 26, 1943, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a son of the late Sol and Lillian Weiner Abeles.

Mr. Abeles nearly reached his goal of working 50 years as an attorney, specializing in intellectual property.

After graduating from Brooklyn Law School in 1969, Mr. Abeles began nearly 30 years of work at Westhinghouse, where he was the assistant general counsel and department manager responsible for the company’s energy, nuclear, power generation, environmental and government businesses.

He continued to perform work for Westinghouse, which was one of his major clients, when he joined the legal firm Eckert Seamans Charin and Mellott LLC in 1997. He became an equity member of the latter firm’s intellectual property group, working on domestic and international patent efforts until shortly before his death.

“He was passionate about his job,” his daughter said. “I always knew he would never retire. He would go stir crazy at home, not adding value to the community.”

Mr. Abeles and his wife, Rosemary, have contributed to a number of charitable causes, including participating in walks that raised money to combat health issues such as epilepsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

He was particularly interested in supporting organizations that serve young people, such as the Milton S. Hershey School. He and his wife created a fund that helps provide scholarships for children who have been in the foster care system.

Mr. Abeles shared his wide-ranging knowledge with his extended family, including advice on car repairs.

“He was the person you’d want to go to with all kinds of questions,” his daughter said.

“Uncle Dan was a constant source of guidance,” said niece Amanda Cashman, who was inspired by him to pursue a career in commercial litigation.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Abeles is survived by his daughter, Sara, and son-in-law-to-be, Andrew Maksimo­vich, of Washington, D.C.; a sister, Judy, and brother-in-law, Herbert Cherry, of Santa Fe, N.M.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Mr. Abeles’ life from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will be private in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Abeles Family Charitable Fund, in care of The Pittsburgh Foundation, 5 PPG Place, Suite 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

