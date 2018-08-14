Turtle Creek woman put family first

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When she was 10 years old, Anna Gavor of Turtle Creek wrecked her bike and badly injured her knee, leading to a serious infection.

“The doctors were trying, but it kept getting infected. But my Gram was never one for hospitals. She said, ‘You bring my granddaughter over and I’m going to fix her up,’ ” she said of her grandmother Charlotte Evans.

Mrs. Evans, drawing on the Native American heritage of which she was very proud, “cooked up this nasty-smelling brown stuff,” said Gavor. “She let it harden, put it on the bandage and it drew out so much of the infection that the bandage just fell off. She did it again and within two days, she cleared up an infection that the doctors had tried three weeks to get rid of.”

Charlotte Rae (Whitaker) Evans of Derry, formerly of Trafford, died Aug. 10, 2018, of complications from a brain aneurysm and stroke. She was 89.

Mrs. Evans was born May 16, 1929. She grew up in South Trafford and graduated from the former Trafford High School.

She spent her early career working at “The Switch,” the nickname for the former Westinghouse Union Switch and Signal plant in Pittsburgh’s eastern suburbs.

“I never knew my father,” said Faye Villa James of Cabotsville, Mrs. Evans’ daughter.

“My grandmother was who raised me, because my mom was out trying to make a living and provide for us,” she said.

Mrs. Evans moved her family briefly to Chicago, then returned to the Pittsburgh area where she spent more than 20 years working as a cook at LaDonna’s in Irwin.

Sometimes — but not often — Mrs. Evans would bring her work home with her.

“She used to say, ‘I cooked enough at work, I’m not cooking at home,’ ” James said with a laugh. “Once a month or so, she would surprise us, but she didn’t make a habit of it.”

Mrs. Evans spent a great deal of time studying the Bible, was a member of the Theological Society in East McKeesport and enjoyed drawing and crocheting.

“She made afghans for her children and her grandchildren,” James said. “If she heard that a friend’s daughter was having a baby, she’d make a little afghan for the baby.”

Ashley James, 35, of Greensburg met Mrs. Evans when she was 17 and engaged to Mrs. Evans’ grandson.

“She was always the one who, no matter how bad of a day you were having, would sit, listen to you and talk to you,” Ashley James said. “When I was going through college, I was getting really frustrated because my classes were hard and I was working full-time, and she would always sit me down, tell me she loved me and that I could do it.”

Gavor said she will always be grateful to Mrs. Evans.

“Her son is my step-father,” Gavor said. “Grams treated me just as if I was one of her own. I was always her granddaughter, 100 percent.”

Mrs. Evans’ youngest son, Charles Evans of Turtle Creek, said that in the days before she died, she had her nurses write notes from her to members of the family.

“Mine said, ‘Dear Charles: Love you very much. I hope you will forgive me for going. Trying to hang in. I love you very much. Love, Mom,’ ” he said. “Here she is, an inch away from death, and she still found the time to think of her baby boy. That’s the kind of person she was.”

Mrs. James is survived by daughter Faye D. Villa-James (husband Ken) and son Charles S. Evans (wife Sandra Niehl); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; brother Robert A. Whitaker and sister Edith M. Pedder; also nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the William Snyder Funeral Home, 521 Main St. in Irwin.

An 11 a.m. funeral service will be held at the funeral home Wednesday. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Penn Hills.

Memorial donations can be made to Bible Baptist Church, 232 Route 217, Latrobe, PA 15650.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.