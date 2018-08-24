German native was 'feisty' world traveler

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Friederike Schiffner may have lived in Germany, but after 45 years of traveling annually to visit with family in the United States, “Oma” definitely had a second home stateside.

“My mother was pretty feisty,” said Mrs. Schiffner’s daughter, Ulrike “Ully” Kelly of Trafford. “She was still driving a car up until last year, and we were still making travel plans in June. She was so full of life.”

Friederike Schiffner of Fulda, Germany, died Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. She was 95.

Mrs. Schiffner was born March 26, 1923, in Udwitz, Germany, the daughter of the late Wenzel and Hedwig (Flamm) Ulrich.

“She was born in Udwitz, but everyone was displaced by (World War II), and that’s how the family ended up in Fulda, which is close to the former East German border,” Kelly said.

In 1964, Mrs. Schiffner’s husband Adolf died, and her daughter married an American soldier and moved to the United States. She decided that Fulda was nice, but she wanted to see the world.

“She came to visit every year, first for a few weeks in September,” Kelly said. “After my father died, she had a partner for 40 years, Gerhard Rautenberg, and they traveled all over. I’d get a message from her: ‘Don’t call me for the next two weeks, we’ll be traveling to here or to there.’ ”

From Spain and New York to Turkey and Czechoslovakia, Mrs. Schiffner “wasn’t sitting behind an armchair watching TV,” her daughter said. “They didn’t let anything grow around their feet.”

In the fall, Mrs. Schiffner would go out looking for delicacies in the German forest.

“They’d go into the woods and pick mushrooms,” Kelly said. “She’d send me pictures of her sitting in the kitchen cleaning them, because she knew I’d just be drooling over them.”

When she would come to the United States to visit with family, she would always bring a set of German dishes to give to one of her grandchildren.

“The grandkids learned to make her sauerbraten, her Black Forest cake and all of her favorite things,” Kelly said. “And she’d tell them, ‘You’d better cook something special to use with those dishes.’”

Mrs. Schiffner was not fluent in English, but was able to communicate with friends and family in her own way, her daughter said.

One of her favorite pastimes during a visit was to head to Vandergrift, where her granddaughter and son-in-law own Sweetlane chocolate shop on Grant Avenue.

“She used to love going there to help out, and to sit with a box of chocolates and something to read,” Kelly said.

Mrs. Schiffner attended a family reunion in Germany in 2017, and Kelly joined her.

“That was sort of her goodbye, as it turned out, and I think that’s what she would’ve wanted,” Kelly said. “She was never one for being sick.”

Mrs. Schiffner is survived by her daughter, Ulrike Kelly (Dale), of Trafford; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home, 702 Seventh St. in Trafford. A time of reflection will take place at 8 p.m. after visitation.

