Obituary Stories

Latrobe woman never had her own children, but helped many who attended Latrobe high school

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, 4:33 p.m.

Although she never married or had children, Dolores Horansky had an extended family of thousands in the students and teachers of Greater Latrobe Senior High School.

Ms. Horansky worked as an administrative assistant in the high school office for 40 years. At the time of her retirement in 2006, she was the longest-serving employee in the district, said her sister, JoAnn Love.

“She got to know these students because she was there for so long. She knew at least two generations — the parents and the children. She probably knew the grandparents too, from living locally (in Latrobe),” Love said.

Even after her retirement, Ms. Horansky stayed in touch with many former students and retired teachers, her sister said.

“Those students became her family, her children,” she said.

Dolores M. Horansky, of Latrobe, died Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was 70.

Born in Latrobe on May 17, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Frank S. Horansky and Amelia V. (Dziak) Horansky.

Ms. Horansky’s work in the main high school office put her in touch with hundreds of students each year, as well as teachers and administrators. She nurtured those connections over the years, often staying in contact with students long after they graduated, Love said.

“I’ve had people call me and tell me what she had done for them,” Love said. “She really took a personal interest in those kids as they came through. Even after retirement, she remembered everything.”

Ms. Horansky quietly helped students who lacked certain necessities, once even getting help for a student who needed dental work but couldn’t afford it, Love said.

“She would observe kids coming in, maybe, with not enough clothes. She would make the calls to get them what they needed,” she said.

“I’m sure the kids didn’t know where the help was coming from.”

Ms. Horansky also maintained friendships with many retired teachers, regularly going to lunch with some of them, Love said.

After retirement, she worked for nine years as a part-time secretary in the law office of her brother-in-law, George Love.

Ms. Horansky also enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and reading.

She was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.

She is survived by a sister, JoAnn A. Love and her husband, George, of Latrobe; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Youngstown. Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 421 Main St., P.O. Box 328, Youngstown, PA 15696, or the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation, 1816 Lincoln Ave., Latrobe, PA 15650.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

