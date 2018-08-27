Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

Swede Hill taxidermist was artist and magician

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
Albert M. Murphy
Albert M. Murphy

Updated 3 hours ago

To Albert M. Murphy, a taxidermist in Swede Hill, Hempfield, a good taxidermist is part artist, part seamstress and part magician, said his granddaughter, Jessica Kunkle of Hempfield.

“You had to be a magician because people shot the animal then they want you to make magic to make it look nice,” Kunkle said.

Kunkle said she assisted her grandfather in his shop, Murphy’s Taxidermy, which he operated out of his home for 43 years.

“He called me his ‘right-hand man,’ ” Kunkle joked.

Mr. Murphy, 81, died Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.

He was born July 19, 1937, in Latrobe, a son of the late Clyde F. and Edna M. Lentz Murphy. He graduated from Latrobe High School and married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn Fox, in 1956 when he was 18.

He was a self-taught taxidermist because he wanted to mount a deer he shot that had a white spot on its forehead, Kunkle said. He later became a licensed taxidermist and opened his own business.

He loved nature and was an avid hunter, as are other members of his family, Kunkle said.

“Our whole family is hunters. The only thing he loved more than hunting was his family,” Kunkle said.

Mr. Murphy retired as a foreman for Peoples Natural Gas, where he worked for many years.

A drummer in the high school marching band, he had a passion for music. He was a drummer in rock ‘n roll bands that played in local clubs, including the Briar Hill Gang.

He raised horses on his farm and was a former president of the Westmoreland Trail Riders, a horse-riding group. He had a team of horses and took them to local festivals, Kunkle said.

Mr. Murphy loved his old Dodge pickup truck and took it to many car cruises, where he “won a lot of 'best of shows’ with it,” Kunkle said.

Murphy was a member of the Lodge 225 F&AM, the Scottish Rite of Coudersport, the Youngwood Sportsmen’s Club, the Lincoln Heights Civic Association and the National Rifle Association. He was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, Greensburg.

Mr. Murphy was preceded in death by his son, Douglas J. Murphy; two brothers, Clyde and Paul Murphy; and two sisters, Marilyn Stence and Joyce Wilcox.

In addition to his wife, he also is survived by three sons, Robert and Tacy Murphy, David and Barb Murphy and Timothy and Bonnie Murphy, all of Swede Hill; a daughter, Diane and her husband, Chris Keller, of Swede Hill; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers and a a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends were received at the Barnhart Funeral Home, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, where a funeral service was be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Middletown Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me