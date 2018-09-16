Mt. Pleasant man loved the Green Bay Packers, his hometown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There was nothing Anthony “Shoe” Sansone Sr. enjoyed more than relaxing on his front porch in the 400 block of West Main Street in Mt. Pleasant, where he often played disc jockey Porky Chedwick’s show and chatted with passers-by.

“Oh, how he loved Mt. Pleasant. He loved sitting on the front porch listening to the doo-wop music with Porky Chedwick and talking to anyone who would come by. He knew practically everyone in town,” said his daughter, Angela Fox.

“My grandfather was the shoemaker in town. He had his shoe repair shop in the basement. Dad was raised in that house, and then lived his entire adult life there, too,” Fox said.

“That’s where dad got his nickname ‘Shoe.’ He only got rid of all the shoemaking equipment his dad had 5 or 10 years ago,” Fox said.

Anthony Joseph Sansone Sr., 77, died Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at his home.

He was born born June 30, 1941, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Joseph and Angeline Avampato Sansone. He was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1959 to 1963. It enabled him to travel the world, his family said.

“He was a translator in the service. He spoke fluent Italian,” said his daughter, Gina Marie Mussori, also of Mt. Pleasant.

In addition to his parents, Shoe was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise DiNicola Sansone, in 1995.

His wife’s parents owned the Roma Room in Mt. Pleasant, where Mr. Sansone, a 1959 graduate of Ramsay High School, often hung out with friends.

“Dad would make his rounds. He’d go to the post office, the restaurants including the Roma Room and The Village, and he’d talk with everyone and often give them a unique nickname that he would remember,” Fox said.

When he returned from serving in the Marines, Sansone worked for the former Permali Corp. and later for the state turnpike commission as a toll taker at the Irwin interchange.

Like many in southwestern Pennsylvania, professional football was his favorite sport. But his team was not the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Dad loved the Green Bay Packers his whole life; he bled green,” Fox said.

“After the Packers beat the Steelers in the (2011) Super Bowl, he walked around town for quite a while wearing a ‘cheesehead’ to jokingly rub it in Steelers fans’ faces,” Fox said.

Fox believes that his love of the Packers grew out of his admiration of legendary coach Vince Lombardi.

In October 2011, his son, Anthony J. Sansone Jr., who lives in Charlotte, N.C., took him to a game at Lambeau Field where he got to visit the team’s trophy room and “enjoyed sitting at Vince Lombardi’s desk.”

“Oh, he had his own verbiage, too. When he’d watch a game on television, instead of ‘throwing a Hail Mary,’ it was, ‘He’s got to throw a ‘genoa salami.’ And just a few weeks ago we were at a wedding and he said there should be no weddings during football season,’ ” Fox said.

Mussori added that he cherished his time spent among family and his grandchildren.

“He was a true icon, and we’re all going to miss him,” she said.

Family and friends will be received from 2 until 8 p.m. Monday at the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by his funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Pius X Parish Cemetery, with military rites accorded by the American Legion Post 446 and the VFW Post 3368. A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.