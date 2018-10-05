Rose the riveter proudly helped her country during WWII

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

She was not the Rosie the Riveter, but she was a riveter named Rose.

Doing her part for the war effort during World War II meant, for Rose Shushereba, working as a second-shift riveter at Westinghouse Air Brake. She found out about the job from her father, who worked there, and quit high school when she was a junior to join the wartime workforce, said her daughter, Kathy Matson.

“She never missed a day of school in those 11 years. She always felt terrible that she quit,” Matson said, noting that her mother was able to contribute to the family’s income during those years.

After the war, she went to work for Gimbels Department Store in Monroeville.

Mrs. Rose Shushereba of Harrison City died Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. She was 93.

Born in Wilmerding on Aug. 16, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Catherine Danylo Mycyk. She attended Wilmerding schools before taking the job at Westinghouse.

Mrs. Shushereba kept up a voluminous correspondence with servicemen overseas, starting with friends of hers from Jeannette. Her letter writing efforts grew to 10-15 letters at a time.

“People in Jeannette told my mom that so-and-so isn’t getting letters, so she would write them letters to keep up their morale and spirits,” Matson said. “They would write my mom back. Before you knew it, mom was writing letters to servicemen she never even knew.”

Among her correspondents were a brother and an uncle around the time of D-Day, she said.

The replies she received sometimes contained odd mementos from the war, including a knife and a pair of scissors, she said.

Mrs. Shushereba met her husband, Theodore, through a mutual friend who worked at Westinghouse and learned later that they both had been attending the same Wilmerding church, SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Matson said.

When the couple married in 1948, their parents were happy because both husband and wife were of Ukrainian heritage, she said.

Mrs. Shushereba continued working at Gimbels while raising a family of three children. She retired in 1985.

Mrs. Shushereba loved to bake — her specialty was ladylocks — and to travel with her husband. Together, in a Crown Victoria, they drove to most of the lower 48 states. They also traveled to Hawaii in 1974.

In the 1990s and 2000s, Mrs. Shushereba stayed active with the Murrysville Senior Center. She also loved Pittsburgh sports, starting from when her husband worked for the grounds crew at Forbes Field and then Three Rivers Stadium, Matson said. They were married for 54 years before he died.

She is survived by her children, Theodore Shushereba and his wife, Debbie, of Stewartstown, Kathy Matson and her husband, Kevin, of Harrison City, and David Shushereba and his wife, Patricia, of Burlington, Ky.; and three grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, McKeesport. Burial will follow.

Memorials may be made to the MIU Unit at Greensburg Care Center for Activities, 119 Industrial Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Striffler’s of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, White Oak.

