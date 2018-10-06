Retired Tribune-Review production director was dedicated manager, avid golfer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When other top administrators ended their work day at the Tribune-Review’s Greensburg office, they’d invariably find Dick Webb’s car remaining in the parking lot.

A production director at the newspaper, Webb “worked longer than most managers,” said Art McMullen of Rector, who continues to serve the Tribune-Review as a consultant after retiring as its general manager.

“When 5 o’clock rolled around and we left, he was still there to make sure everything was going smoothly,” McMullen said. “He did not work a 40-hour week. He put in a lot of hours.”

At times, that dedication brought Mr. Webb back to the office in the middle of the night to solve an unforeseen production problem.

“He was on call 24/7,” McMullen said. “If something happened at 3 o’clock in the morning, Dick was there at 3:05 to get things in running shape.”

Richard T. “Dick” Webb, 72, of Penn Township died Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Born in Pittsburgh on Oct. 31, 1945, he was a son of the late Richard B. and Annabelle Dyer Webb.

Mr. Webb began his four-decade career at the Tribune-Review soon after graduating from Franklin High School in 1965. He started work in the newspaper’s composing room and eventually became head of production.

He evolved along with the newspaper.

“When Dick started, we were still using hot-metal type to put the paper out,” McMullen said. “When he left, we were putting it out on computer.

“He was there the whole way through. He knew the production side inside and out.”

Mr. Webb weighed in with significant contributions when decisions were being made about purchasing newsprint and upgrading computer systems, according to McMullen.

As challenges occurred during transitions in production systems, Mr. Webb “had to keep the train on the tracks, and that’s what he did,” said George A. Beidler of Hempfield, former executive editor and vice president of the Tribune-Review. “He was a guy people would go to with the smallest problem on the technical side.”

Beidler was a close friend of Mr. Webb’s outside the office.

“Dick was a kind and humble person with an engaging personality,” he said. “He was one to reach out, along with his wife, Diana, to friends in need.”

Mr. Webb was an avid golfer, and Beidler often joined him on area fairways and greens.

“It was always about friendship, not competition,” Beidler said. “That was good, because he was the better golfer.”

Mr. Webb was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Jeannette, the Hilltop Club of Greensburg and the United Club of United.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Webb was preceded in death by his daughter, Beth Ann Webb, and a brother, Stephen.

Survivors include his wife; two brothers, Charles of Monroeville and Paul of Johnstown; a sister, Elaine Smith of Moon Township; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Hart Funeral Home, 3103 Lillian Ave., Murrysville. Parting prayers will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of one’s choice.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.