Blairsville man served community and country

David Dunlap represented his country and his community, serving in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for 26 years, and also serving on the Blairsville Borough Council in the 1980s and 1990s, where he was elected council president.

“He was a leader by example,” said his son, Dr. Adam D. Dunlap of Blairsville.

David E. Dunlap, 75, of Blairsville died Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born Feb. 3, 1943, in Blairsville, the son of Paul H. and Helen Evans Dunlap.

In high school, Mr. Dunlap was a three-sport athlete and four-year letterman in football, basketball and track, his son said. Mr. Dunlap was the quarterback on the football team, was a 1,000-point scorer as a guard on the basketball team, and ran sprints and pole vaulted for the track team.

After graduating from high school in 1962, he joined the Army National Guard, signing up with an engineering unit in Johnstown.

He went on to serve as the commander of units based in Johnstown and Punxsutawney.

His love of sports remained with him and later in life, he would coach the Saints Simon and Jude Boilermakers football team in Blairsville for about 10 years. He also coached Saints Simon and Jude’s basketball team for about 16 years, Dunlap said.

His three sons played for him.

“We had to earn what we got,” in terms of playing, Dunlap said.

During his professional career, Mr. Dunlap worked as a purchasing agent for two Indiana County-based mining companies. He worked 40 years for Helen Mining Co. and five years for National Mine Service. He retired in 2003.

For many years, he also worked at the Chestnut Ridge Golf Course near Blairsville. He loved to play golf and started the annual Dunlap Easter Open 27 years ago, which has attracted about 70 golfers, Dunlap said.

He also worked at the Shoemaker Funeral Home in Blairsville.

Mr. Dunlap was a member of Saints Simon and Jude Roman Catholic Church of Blairsville, and was a life member of BPOE No. 406 in Blairsville.

Mr. Dunlap also enjoyed hunting in the region and going fishing along Loyalhanna Creek, his son said.

His pride and joy was watching his grandchildren participate in their sports.

He was preceded in death by two sisters.

In addition to his wife, Kathleen M. Flasick Dunlap, whom he married June 13, 1970, he also is survived by three sons, Dr. John P. Dunlap and wife, Dr. Mara, of Gibsonia; Dr. Adam D. Dunlap and wife, Kimberly, of Blairsville; and Andrew R. Dunlap and wife, Alenna, of Gibsonia; seven grandchildren; and a brother.

Friends were received at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville. A Mass was held at SS Simon and Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville, and interment was in SS Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville. Military service was accorded by the Blairsville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5821 and American Legion Post 0407.

