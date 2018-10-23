Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Obituary Stories

Friendly Mt. Pleasant woman thrived as bartender

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 7:42 p.m.
Virginia L. King
Virginia L. King

Updated 2 hours ago

Virginia King was the kind of person who could strike up a conversation with someone and keep the banter going, an ideal person to tend the bar at local establishments.

“She was a very friendly person. She was a ‘people’ person,” said her son, Anthony C. King of Mt. Pleasant.

Virginia L. King, 80, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at the Greensburg Care Center, Hempfield.

Mrs. King was born July 3, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late William and Ella Forejt Broush. She was a 1956 graduate of the former East Huntingdon High School, a predecessor to Southmoreland High School.

It was in high school that Virginia Broush met the love of her life. She married her high school sweetheart, John C. “Turk” King, in 1956, and they remained married until he died in 2004.

Mrs. King worked at Goo’s Corner Cafe for about five years in the early 1980s. Anthony King recalled busing tables at the restaurant as a pre-teen when his mother worked at Goo’s.

She later took a job at Nino’s Restaurant in Mt. Pleasant Township, which allowed her to get home a littler earlier than at Goo’s, King said.

Mrs. King enjoyed the work and the tips were good, her son said. She was at Nino’s for about 30 years.

She enjoyed family gatherings.

“Her family was important to her,” King said.

King recalled that his mother loved to have flowers around the house. She was a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and the University of Pittsburgh.

She was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant.

In addition to her son Anthony, she is survived by sons Christopher S. King and wife Jill, of Sewickley, Allegheny County, Kelly D. King of Mt. Pleasant and Tracy “Irv” King of Riverdale, Md.; and four grandchildren.

Friends and family will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where a celebration of life service will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Tom Shirer officiating.

Contributions in memory of Mrs. King may be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

