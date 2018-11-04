Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Obituary Stories

Ligonier man was most at home in the outdoors

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, 10:24 p.m.
James P. Kistler, of Ligonier, died Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. He was 76.
Submitted
James P. Kistler, of Ligonier, died Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. He was 76.

Updated 4 hours ago

Jim Kistler excelled at whatever he did, whether it was in the military, in the corporate world or as an outdoorsman in the wilds of Forest County.

“He was a very persistent man, very smart and talented,” said his stepson, James Bickerstaff.

Mr. Kistler enlisted in the Army out of high school and was sent to West Germany, where he became part of a six-man team that operated the Davy Crockett Weapon System — a small, tactical nuclear weapon.

“Each one of them knew a certain procedure, and without one of the six, the missile wouldn’t fire,” Bickerstaff said.

The team eventually was sent to Key West, Fla., during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

James P. Kistler, of Ligonier, died Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. He was 76.

Born in West Mifflin on July 27, 1942, he was the son of the late William and Sara (Killcrese) Kistler. He graduated from Munhall High School in 1960, whereupon he enlisted in the Army and was assigned to the infantry.

Upon his discharge in 1962, he moved back to West Mifflin and took a job with DoALL Sawing Products. He was manager of the North Versailles office and worked himself up to general manager and vice president of sales, Bickerstaff said.

“He had a very charismatic personality,” he said. Mr. Kistler retired in 2000.

His truest passion was the outdoors, whether he was flying his beloved ultralight or bow hunting in Tionesta, Forest County. He enjoyed doing both with his brother, Weldon.

Mr. Kistler spent many hunting seasons at the family cabin in Tionesta, hunting deer and turkey and fishing for trout. He eventually turned the cabin over to his nephews, Matthew and John Durik, although he declined to disclose his favorite fishing spot, Bickerstaff said.

“One time, when his nephew Matthew asked him, ‘Where’s a good place to go fishing?’ Jim’s response was, ‘Right across the street is where the creek’s at. There’s the water.’ ”

When he wasn’t working or hunting, he served as an Elizabeth Township volunteer firefighter and as an American Red Cross emergency responder. He responded to disaster calls locally and out of state, including Oklahoma and Florida.

Later in life, when he and his wife, Joan, moved to Ligonier, he got involved in the community by serving on the borough zoning board.

“He loved living in Ligonier,” she said. “That was a way he was able to contribute a little bit.”

Mr. Kistler was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.

He is survived by his wife, Joan; his stepson, James Bickerstaff and his wife, Teresa; his daughters, Sally Kistler and Jill Kistler; two grandchildren; a sister; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Snyder Funeral Home, 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, followed by a private burial.

The Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard will conduct services at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me