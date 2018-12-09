Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Obituary Stories

Jeannette veteran of 2 wars was generous friend

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Brando Sachet of Jeannette died Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Newhaven Court at Lindwood in Hempfield. He was 93.
Brando Sachet was proud of his military service in two foreign wars, but he downplayed the shrapnel wounds he suffered in World War II and the Purple Heart he was awarded as a result.

Serving in an Army anti-tank unit in the European Theater, he was wounded on his left side and leg during action in the Battle of Hurtgen Forest along the Belgian-German border.

“It was pretty intense, a lot of artillery bursts blowing trees apart,” Ray Wuslich learned from his uncle. “They told him, ‘You’d better go to the medic,’ but he said, ‘I’m OK.’ That’s the way he was.”

While combat could be harrowing, Mr. Sachet also appreciated the opportunity the military provided to experience other countries and cultures, his nephew said. “He could tell you every little town in France his unit went through,” Wuslich said, noting his uncle enjoyed watching whalers at work while he was stationed in Iceland.

Mr. Sachet was drafted into the Army as a senior at Export High School, but he remained long enough to qualify for his diploma before entering the service in January 1944. In his second tour of duty, he was among forces occupying Japan before joining some of the first troops activated for the Korean War, his nephew said.

“He was a combat MP there, in the First Cavalry Division,” Wuslich said, noting he attained the rank of sergeant by the time he completed his military service.

Born July 4, 1925, in Revloc, Cambria County, he was a son of the late Rocco and Giovanna Sachet, who emigrated from Salmenega, Italy, in the early 1900s.

Working for a short time at the Jeannette Glass factory, Mr. Sachet later completed 30 years of service at the General Motors Dravosburg Stamping Plant, where he worked as a press operator before his retirement in 1983.

Noted for his generosity, he often treated acquaintances to meals out and “gave a lot of people money,” his nephew said. “He was a mild-mannered guy who loved to have a conversation.”

Mr. Sachet enjoyed following the Steelers and, while his health permitted, took frequent walks through his town.

“He walked around Jeannette in his later years, up and down the hills, just like he was still in the service,” Wuslich said. “There were times when he walked from downtown Jeannette to DeLallo’s store on Route 30. They had a brick cheese he liked.”

Mr. Sachet was a member of Greensburg VFW Post 33, the Italian American Club of Export and Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters and a brother. He is survived by several nephews and nieces, Ray Wuslich of North Huntingdon, Gary Wuslich of Granger, Ind., Alan Lobb and Janice Mechling of Kittanning, Joann Barron of Belle Vernon and Lisa Mongrain of Jacksonville, N.C.

A private funeral service was held Saturday. Interment following in Grandview Cemetery in Export. Wolfe-Von Geis Funeral Home of Export was in charge of arrangements.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

