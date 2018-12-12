Marine veteran loved outdoors, sports

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

John Mott of Norvelt was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish, which he taught his daughters along with teaching them about athletics.

“He taught us all about sports — football, baseball and hockey,” said daughter Andrea Miller of McCandless.

Both Miller and her sister, Cindy Markiewicz of Norvelt, played slow-pitch softball in high school and on traveling teams, Miller said.

The family lived near the Norvelt Golf Club, and her father taught her how to golf, Miller said.

Mr. John F. Mott, 88, died Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, Unity.

He was born Aug. 5, 1930, in Humphrey, Unity, a son of the late Joseph and Julia Nagy Mott. He was one of 17 children of Hungarian immigrants, 15 of whom lived to adulthood, and all of whom were born at home, Miller said. He was preceded in death by six brothers and four sisters.

Mr. Mott, a 1947 graduate of the former Hurst High School, met his wife, Glenna Wise, while he was a hall monitor in high school. He was the quarterback on the football team. She was a cheerleader.

After graduation, he worked for the Hagan Milk Co., which processed milk and made ice cream at a plant in Greensburg, Miller said.

He joined the Marine Corps in January 1950 and served as a military police officer during the Korean Conflict.

After he was discharged, he married his high school sweetheart and they were together for 65 years.

Mr. Mott was a dock supervisor for Helms Express, a North Huntingdon trucking firm, and was a yard supervisor for O.C. Cluss Lumber Co. at its Hempfield store. He retired in 1995.

Before settling into retirement and a life of golf, fishing, gardening and hunting, he took a job working for Dr. Jan Seski of Murrysville, where he took care of the landscaping and interacted with the wildlife on Seski’s property, Markiewicz said.

“He got the wild turkey to eat out of his hand,” Markiewicz said.

He loved to hunt with his brothers and nephews in the Laurel Mountains in the Jennerstown area, Markiewicz said. Miller said she would go small game hunting with her father.

Mr. Mott had an extensive garden, where he grew corn, various vegetables, strawberries and blueberries along with an apple orchard, Markiewicz said.

“He shared a lot with his neighbors,” Miller said.

In addition to his wife and daughters, he is survived by two brothers, a sister, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with his pastor, the Rev. Mark Werner, officiating. Interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post 446.

Memorials may be made to the Heritage Hospice Legacy Fund, c/o Heritage Hospice LLC, 2400 Leechburg Road, Suite 300, New Kensington, PA 15068-4676, in memory of John Mott.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.