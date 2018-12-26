Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Paintertown woman loved family, travel

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 10:03 p.m.
A. Vivian Lentz, 83, of Paintertown.
Submitted photo
A. Vivian Lentz, 83, of Paintertown.

Vivian Lentz loved to travel. And no matter the destination, the family seemed to invariably mix virtue and vice, visiting one place that had to do with religion and another having to do with booze.

“We were in St. Louis, and we went to the cathedral, then we went to the Budweiser plant,” said her son William Lentz, 48, of Penn Township. “Mom always joked that we would do one place about church and one place about alcohol.”

A. Vivian (Geiger) Lentz of Paintertown, Penn Township, died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, of congestive heart failure. She was 83.

Mrs. Lentz was born July 28, 1935, in Greensburg and grew up in Paintertown, a daughter of the late Daniel and Alice (Kunkle) Geiger.

She was a 1953 graduate of Penn Joint High School, and a member of Paintertown Evangelical Church and the former Paintertown Civic Club.

Mrs. Lentz loved polka music, and her daughter is fairly certain her musical passion was how she met her husband, the late David T. “Bill” Lentz Jr.

“She probably met him at one of those polka dances,” said Georgia Sager of Penn Township. “Over in North Huntingdon, there was a barn at one time where they’d go to barn dances, and a place off of Route 66 as well.”

Mrs. Lentz’s husband was a Navy veteran of both World War II and the Korean War. During Korea, he was deployed aboard the U.S.S. Delta. He and Mrs. Lentz were among the charter members of the U.S.S. Delta AR9 Shipmates Association, which organized annual reunions for veterans.

“For me and two of my brothers, going to his reunions was always part of our family vacations in the summer,” William Lentz said.

Every year the reunion would be held a in a new location, Sager said. “One year, about 25 years ago, it was in Monroeville, and my parents were the hosts,” Sager said. “But that was how they got to travel the country.”

Mrs. Lentz was also a season ticketholder for West Virginia University football.

“She might not be able to tell you what went on during the game, but she would tell you all about the band,” William Lentz said. “I was the first of three to attend WVU in our family, and before that my mom was always big on going to Penn-Trafford football games to watch the band and colorguard.”

Mrs. Lentz was proud of her grandchildren and their accomplishments, and she wasn’t shy about letting others know.

“She was very friendly and outgoing,” Sager said. “It didn’t matter where she was, the grocery line, anywhere. She could strike up a conversation with a park bench.”

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at William Snyder Funeral Home, 521 Main St. in Irwin. An 11 a.m. funeral service will be held Friday at Paintertown Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1001 Government Road in Irwin, with interment to follow in North Huntingdon’s Union Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the church.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

