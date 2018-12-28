Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Obituary Stories

Fayette County iron worker loved his farm and family

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, 9:54 p.m.
Mr. TucholskiJohn J. Tucholski of White died Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. He was 83.
John Tucholski was born on a farm, and he worked it until his final days.

“He was a very hardworking man,” said his son, Jacob Tucholski, 46, of Bullskin Township.

Mr. Tucholski was born July 24, 1935, a son of the late Steven and Anna Marie Warzynski Tucholski. He and his wife, Arlena Long Tucholski, were friends growing up.

Mr. Tucholski was an Army veteran and was deployed overseas during the Korean War.

“He didn’t talk a lot about it,” Jacob said. “He was in a mortar battalion and lost a little hearing in one of his ears because of it.”

Back in the United States, Mr. Tucholski was an ironworker.

“He was a member of the Iron Workers Union and he put up chain link fence for about 35 years,” Jacob said.

At home, Mr. Tucholski spent most of his free time working the family’s farm.

“He loved the whole aspect of farming,” Jacob said. “He had all types of animals, but the beef cattle were the big thing. He was very proud of it, and all of my kids did 4-H and were very involved with the farm.”

Jacob said his father could be stubborn at times, “but he was a very loving and hardworking man.”

Mr. Tucholski is survived by his wife, Arlena Long Tucholski; two children, Janet Bastin and her husband Mike of Grindstone, and Jacob Tucholski and his wife Tish of White; two brothers, Adam Tucholski and his wife Connie of Dover, Del., and Thomas Tucholski of Mt. Pleasant; and one sister, Loretta Keefer of White; his stepchildren, Frank Ross and his wife Sue of Maryland, Judy Farrow of Medina, Ohio, Connie Ross of Brook Park, Ohio, Kenneth Snyder Jr. and Shawn of Olmsted Falls, Ohio, Sharon Geralis and her husband Gust of Medina, Ohio, and Vicky Hering and her husband Bruce of Elyria, Ohio; seven grandchildren and numerous step-grandchildren.

Mr. Tucholski’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Brooks Funeral Home, 406 E. Washington St. in Mt. Pleasant, with interment to follow in Knopsnider Cemetery.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

