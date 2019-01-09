Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

Irwin police officer loved sports, especially racquetball

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, 10:03 p.m.
John 'Jack' O’Connell of Irwin.John “Jack” O’Connell of Irwin.
Submitted photo
John 'Jack' O’Connell of Irwin.John “Jack” O’Connell of Irwin.

Updated 7 hours ago

Chances are good that if you hurt yourself horsing around in Irwin Park during the 1960s and ’70s, you went to John O’Connell’s house to call your parents.

And if your injury was a little more serious, it was probably Mr. O’Connell who took you to the emergency room.

“We lived right by the playground on Pennsylvania Avenue, and he really enjoyed watching us and all the kids who went there,” said his son Dan O’Connell, 61, of Uniontown. “He knew everyone’s kids in town.”

John J. “Jack” O’Connell of Irwin died Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, of complications from pneumonia. He was 89.

Mr. O’Connell was born Aug. 2, 1929, in Irwin, a son of the late Francis L. and Nell (Hensler) O’Connell. He attended the former Irwin High School, where he played basketball.

Mr. O’Connell served in the Air Force during the Korean War.

“I don’t think he saw a lot of action,” Dan said. “He was stationed in England, and when I asked him once what he did in the war, he said he played a lot of baseball.”

A love of sports — both spectating and participating — lasted for Mr. O’Connell’s entire life.

“He went to every one of my baseball games in college,” said his son Kevin O’Connell, 52, of North Huntingdon. “He didn’t want to miss any of us playing sports, even my kids. He worked a midnight shift at the police department so he would be around during the day for our games.”

Mr. O’Connell spent his career as a police officer for Irwin and eventually Churchill.

After returning from military service, he earned his barber’s certification through the GI Bill and had a second career cutting hair out of his basement.

“He just loved people,” Dan said. “I think that’s why he had a barbershop, just to be around people and talk all day.”

Mr. O’Connell also became an avid racquetball player and a member of the Westmoreland Racquet Club in Greensburg in his 40s.

“He and I played racquetball together since I was 10 years old,” Kevin O’Connell said.

Mr. O’Connell “traveled to racquetball tournaments all over Pennsylvania and Ohio, and he’d win them,” Dan O’Connell said. “He’d play kids 20 years old and beat them. He was even nationally ranked at one point.”

He was also a professional sports fan, following Notre Dame, the Steelers and Pirates.

“He put us and everyone else first,” Kevin O’Connell said. “He didn’t care if he only had two cents in his pocket, as long as everyone else had what they needed. He was a giver.”

Mr. O’Connell is survived by four children, Jackie Natale and her husband, Richard, of North Huntingdon, Dan O’Connell and his wife, Paula, of Uniontown, John O’Connell Jr. and his fiancee, Janet Stegall, of Birmingham, Ala., and Kevin O’Connell and his wife, Michelle, of North Huntingdon; five grandchildren, Nicole and Tony Natale, and Dante, Courtney and Brittany O’Connell; two great-grandchildren, Taylor and Cooper Natale; and a sister, Eileen McHugh of Hempfield.

A funeral will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Immaculate Conception Church, 308 Second St., Irwin. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 2403 Sidney St., Suite 230, Pittsburgh, PA, 15203.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me