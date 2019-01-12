Greensburg woman was active in Scouting, loved working with children

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

William Vaglia remembers his mom donning the Cub Scouts uniform and taking him to his meetings, a uniform she recently dusted off for her young nephew.

“Not a lot of 70-year-old grandmothers get into uniforms and do the Cub Scouts thing,” Vaglia said.

But Patricia McDonald always strived to go above and beyond for her family, which showed during birthdays and holidays when she would make elaborate cakes or intricate costumes.

Patricia V. McDonald of Greensburg died Dec. 28, 2018 in her home. She was 70.

Born March 27, 1948, she was the daughter of Joseph and Sophie Pawlak.

She was a project manager at Westmoreland County Housing Authority, volunteered at Hutchinson Elementary School and had a passion for plants.

“She just gave 110 percent in everything that she did,” daughter Jennifer Grybosky said.

As a den leader, McDonald worked with the kids to help them earn their badges. And as a grandmother, McDonald made games and activities for her niece and nephew, making at-home science camps and sitting in hallways working on crossword puzzles while they went to LEGO camp.

But her passion showed while she was volunteering with kindergarteners and first-graders at Hutchinson Elementary School.

“I think she wanted to be a school teacher but never got that opportunity,” Vaglia said.

“We’re still trying to figure out how we’ll come around without her,” he said. “She was always there for you.”

McDonald was predeceased by her former husband William Vaglia Sr.

In addition to her son, daugther and grandchildren, McDonald is survived by her brother, Joseph Pawlak Jr. and sister, Catherine Schor.

Friends were received at the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home in Greensburg, where a memorial service was held Saturday.

