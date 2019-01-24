Jeannette woman passionate about volunteering, literacy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gladys Peltier was a take-charge type of person, according to her family.

It’s a good thing, too, because for many years she was in charge of both the annual Italian festival at Ascension Church in Jeannette and the weeklong High Park Jubilees in town.

“She was always giving back,” said her daughter, Susan Hipp of Florida. “My mom was a very hard worker. She instilled great values in us to work hard and keep at it. She taught us to go after what you want and don’t be afraid.”

Mrs. Gladys M. (Bertolino) Peltier, 96, of High Park, Jeannette, died Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

Mrs. Peltier was born July 4, 1922, in Homer City, a daughter of the late Ugo and Guispena Lesquier Bertolino. Her family was from the Turin area of northern Italy.

She graduated from Jeannette High School in 1939 and began working as a bookkeeper at Linhart Chevrolet in Jeannette. She later worked in the same capacity at the former Durbiano Chevrolet dealership in Jeannette.

She met her husband of 48 years, the late George W. Peltier, at the former Americanization Society Hall in Jeannette.

“They met at a dance, I believe,” Hipp said. The couple were married Jan. 7, 1946.

Around the house, Mrs. Peltier enjoyed cooking for both her immediate and extended family.

“She made wonderful ravioli and pizzelles,” Hipp said. “Saturday night was hamburger night, but Sunday was always the big Italian meal.”

Mrs. Peltier did quite a bit of volunteering, at her church and in the community.

At church, she organized spaghetti dinners for roughly a quarter-century.

“They probably made hundreds of thousands of meatballs and cooked thousands of pounds of pasta over the years,” said her daughter-in-law, Karen Peltier of Greensburg. “And she supervised all that.”

Her volunteerism didn’t slow down as she got older.

“When she was in her 70s, she got certified to teach people how to read,” Peltier said.

Through the Westmoreland Literacy Council, Mrs. Peltier would meet with teens and young adults one or two days a week.

“She was very passionate about it,” Peltier said. “She also got involved with gathering books for people and raising money for the literacy council. She was very dedicated to getting people educated.”

Mrs. Peltier also cared deeply for her friends and neighbors.

“If she found out you were sick, or were having a problem, she was the first one to stop by with a freshly baked meatloaf, a pot of soup or a bowl of spaghetti and meatballs,” Peltier said. “She was admired by a lot of people because of her involvement in the community.”

Mrs. Peltier is survived by her children, Susan Hipp of Florida and George W. Peltier Jr. of Greensburg; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Ascension Church, 615 Division St., Jeannette. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont.

