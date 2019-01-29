Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Obituary Stories

Madison wife, mother, PNC employee enjoyed bringing family together

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 1:33 a.m.
Lynn Rich of Madison died Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Walnut Ridge Memory Care in Hempfield. She was 78.
Updated 2 hours ago

Lynn Rich caught the eye of her future husband while working as a teller at a PNC Bank branch in Mt. Pleasant.

She was stunning, Ronald Rich Sr. said.

“I saw her there and I asked her for a date, and she said, ‘I really don’t know you,’ ” he remembered. “I said, ‘Well you’ll never get to know me if you don’t go out with me.’ ”

Turns out, he loved to polka dance just as much as she did.

“That was their favorite thing to do,” their son Ronald “Tony” Rich Jr. said.

Born April 10, 1940, in Mt. Pleasant, she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Frank Pfrogner.

She worked her way up in PNC Bank, eventually moving to the corporate headquarters in Downtown Pittsburgh in the commercial loans department. She retired in the late 1990s and continued working as a secretary at the family business, Beatty-Rich Funeral Home in Madison, until 2005.

She had numerous interests, including stock car racing, teaching ceramics classes, photographing family memories and serving as Eucharistic minister at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Yukon. She was heavily involved in the activities of her son and daughter, Christie Lynn Rich, when they were growing up.

Mrs. Rich and two friends established the first Girl Scouts troop in Madison and she traveled with her son all over the world to karate competitions.

Described as an outgoing yet quiet person who was an excellent cook and baker, Mrs. Rich liked dressing well and bringing her family together for Sunday meals of spaghetti and meatballs.

“It’s one thing that she taught me — how to be humble,” Rich Jr. said.

Mrs. Rich was able to strike up a conversation with anyone, and she was always whipping up something for the funeral home workers to eat.

“She’d cook lunches for all the men that work here,” Rich Jr. said. “She made it more of a family than a business.”

In addition to her husband, children and other relatives, Mrs. Rich is survived by a daughter-in-law, Leah, of Madison and a granddaughter, Hannah J. Rich-Martinez of Pittsburgh.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, 102 Center St., Yukon. Attendees are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Pius Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant.

Beatty-Rich Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

