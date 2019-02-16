Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Antony Davies & James Harrigan: Minimum-wage myths | TribLIVE.com
Featured Commentary

Antony Davies & James Harrigan: Minimum-wage myths

Antony Davies And James Harrigan
Antony Davies And James Harrigan | Saturday, February 16, 2019 7:00 p.m
745014_web1_gtr-cmns-DaviesHarrigan-121719

Gov. Tom Wolf has put Pennsylvania’s minimum wage front and center in the news again, as he tries to raise it to $12 an hour. This is music to the ears of people earning $7.25 an hour, but it won’t be a happy tune for everyone.

Politicians would rather you not think about that, but as luck would have it, economists do. While they disagree about the specific ramifications of specific minimum wage hikes, economists agree about the effects in general. In a 2015 survey by the Employment Policies Institute, 83 percent of economists polled said raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour would reduce youth employment, and 76 percent said that it would reduce the total number of jobs available.

That some non-economists disagree is due to popular minimum wage myths. It does us well to think about them without the politicians in the room.

Myth: The minimum wage regulates how much employers pay.

The minimum wage actually regulates whom employers will hire. In effect, the minimum wage prohibits people from working at all unless they can find an employer willing to pay them the minimum. But how much an employer is willing to pay depends on how much value the worker contributes. And a minimum wage doesn’t make workers more valuable; it makes them more expensive. A worker whose skills only add $10 an hour to a company’s bottom line will find himself jobless when the minimum wage goes to $12.

Myth: Raising the minimum wage stimulates the economy by putting more money in workers’ pockets.

This argument ignores the fact that every additional dollar workers receive must come from one of three places: customers paying higher prices, business owners earning less profit, or other workers being laid off, losing work hours or losing benefits. Raising the minimum wage causes customers, business owners and unemployed workers to spend less, and this exactly offsets the increased spending by workers whose wages rose.

Myth: The minimum wage protects workers from employers who would pay them as little as possible.

If this were true, all jobs would pay exactly the minimum wage, as there is no law requiring employers to pay more. Yet, 99 percent of Pennsylvania workers earn more than the minimum wage. The force preventing employers from paying workers as little as possible isn’t the minimum wage, but the value workers can contribute. The more value a worker can contribute, the higher the wage he can command. This means that the key to increasing workers’ wages is not legislating the wage rate but helping workers acquire skills, experiences and education that make their labor more valuable.

Myth: There is no evidence that increasing the minimum wage increases unemployment.

A minimum wage hike mostly affects low-skilled labor. Looking at the overall unemployment rate drowns out the effect on low-skilled labor, making it appear that raising the minimum wage has no unemployment effects. But examining unemployment among low-skilled workers separately from other workers reveals significant unemployment effects.

A higher minimum wage is good for workers who keep their jobs. But that benefit comes at the expense of lesser-skilled workers whose jobs disappear. And those are the workers in greatest need — ones whom politicians like Wolf claim to want to help.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.