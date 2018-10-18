Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Lori Falce

Falce: Lottery tickets sell moments of fantasy

Lori Falce
Lori Falce | Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, 6:03 p.m.
The Mega Millions jackpot is displayed as a customer leaves the Corner Market, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Lyndhurst, Ohio. The next drawing will be Friday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
The Mega Millions jackpot is displayed as a customer leaves the Corner Market, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Lyndhurst, Ohio. The next drawing will be Friday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Updated 8 hours ago

How big a house do I really want when I win that $900 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot on Friday?

I mean, do I want something nice and tasteful, or am I looking for something that says “Damn, she won a lot of money!”

I go through this every time the jackpot sneaks up over $300 million, which is my personal threshhold for when I decide to buy a ticket.

I plan vacations. This time, I’m thinking of a trans-Atlantic cruise and a week or so exploring the Alps. Before, it’s been a private island off the coast of Greece or Airbnb-ing a castle in Scotland.

I flip through the pages of my favorite catalogs and shopping sites. I’ll take one of that, one of that. Oh, heck, two of those.

I fantasize about philanthropy. My son’s theater group always makes out well. So does my alma mater. In my head, I become a benefactor to hospitals and charities that fight diseases like cancer and diabetes. I promote economic development and the arts.

I imagine the moments I give things to the people I love. I pay off my mom’s house. I buy my sisters and brother new cars. I set up trusts for my nephews and nieces.

I feel pressure rise off my shoulders as I contemplate living in a world where I don’t have to think about bills. There are no mortgages and everything is automatically deducted without having to think about balances and bottom lines.

And as much as the big ticket items are a kick to explore, it’s that simple lack of worry that means the most.

It’s that momentary rush of relief that prompts me to pull out $2 and hand it over for a shot at the big money.

I rationalize it to myself that I’m not so much gambling as I am making a donation. I might not win, but if I’m giving money that might eventually wend its way into the state’s programs for older Pennsylvanians, well, that’s $2 well spent.

But this is a much simpler transaction. I get more than a one in a trillion shot at being the next guest on “My Lottery Dream Home.” That ticket gets me on board a train to places where having a lot of money means money really doesn’t matter anymore, and at the bargain price of eight quarters, it’s worth more than I pay.

Sure, I could still do the daydreaming without the investment, but then it’s just a fantasy without any possibility of coming true, and it’s that little sliver of possibility that makes it all worth it.

After all, you can’t win if you don’t play.

But I won’t be that sad if my fantasy bubbles pop when the balls are drawn Friday night. After all, I’ve got another shot with Powerball’s $430 million jackpot on Saturday.

Hmm. Maybe I need to buy that castle in Scotland.

Lori Falce is the Tribune-Review Community Engagement Editor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me