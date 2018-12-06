Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Guilty verdict against Westmoreland sheriff turns into mistrial after juror changes mind
Lori Falce

Why I don't default to 'Merry Christmas'

Lori Falce
Lori Falce | Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, 5:03 p.m.

Updated 20 hours ago

Happy holidays.

Reading that, a considerable number of people just clenched up like a fist. There are eyes twitching and angry choking sounds being made.

“Why won’t she just say ‘Merry Christmas!’ Why do we have to pander to people? Why does she hate Christians?”

Simmer down. Drink some eggnog, have a gingerbread cookie and let me explain.

I am not part of some militant gang looking to remove Christ from Christmas. I’m not trying to minimize the story of Jesus’s birth in favor of Hanukkah menorahs or Kwanzaa candles or a secular cultural explosion of fat guys in sleighs or magical snowmen. Although, to be honest, I’m down with candles of all kinds and I’ve got a killer latke recipe.

Nope, my “happy holidays” is very much grounded in Christianity.

My family is a mismatched sock basket of European culture, largely Germanic, mostly Austrian and Swiss. It doesn’t mean much most of the year, but December is when we really shine.

The Christmas tree goes up early. So does more than one Nativity scene. My mom was downright twitchy the year someone broke the pink candle for the Advent wreath. December is our thing.

But our thing isn’t just Christmas. It’s part of it. It’s a big part of it, arguably the largest part, but we start celebrating before the turkey leftovers are packed away and don’t stop until we’re into January with a succession of holidays.

In our house, the Advent calendar wasn’t just a way to scam chocolates as you counted down to the big haul on Christmas Day. It was a road map that took you through a month of celebrations, and for us, one of the most important came early in the month.

St. Niklas Tag, or St. Nicholas Day, falls on Dec. 6. In Austria, it’s the day old St. Nick stuffs candy and presents, not in your stocking by the fire but in your shoes. For us, it was a dress rehearsal for Christmas that got excited kids through the rest of the month.

Then there were the Sundays of Advent, leading up to the big day. There was the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. There was Christmas Eve with midnight Mass and candles and choirs, which never seemed to end in the “Okay, now what?” feeling you got after opening presents on Christmas morning.

And it didn’t stop there. While New Year’s Day ended the holidays for many, our tree didn’t come down until after Epiphany on Jan. 6.

When I wish someone happy holidays, it’s not an empty gesture. It’s not a way to avoid the sacred aspects of Christmas. It’s a way to wrap you in them, along with any other holidays you might celebrate, all tied up with one all-inclusive bow.

The word “holiday” after all, is a Twix bar of a sentiment. It is “holy” and “day” in one package.

So as we go through December and into 2019, let’s enjoy ourselves and extend those wishes to everyone we meet. Let’s focus on the feeling and not ascribe intent.

Let’s have a joyous Kwanzaa and a happy Hanukkah and a merry Christmas and an absolutely fantastic New Year. Let’s celebrate all the big and little holidays that come before and after and between. Let’s spell them out individually if we feel like it.

But if I give you a heartfelt “Happy holidays,” don’t get mad.

Lori Falce is the Tribune-Review Community Engagement Editor. Reach Lori at lfalce@tribweb.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me