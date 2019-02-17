Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorial: Community events require community support | TribLIVE.com
Editorials

Editorial: Community events require community support

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Sunday, February 17, 2019 4:30 p.m
763477_web1_vnd-bunnyskydive01-040118

A community that is close-knit is generally one that survives if not thrives.

That’s not just everyone knowing each other’s names. It doesn’t have to have a “Cheers” corner bar or a Mayberry sheriff. It doesn’t have to be a sitcom with pies cooling on the windowsill and kids engaged in neighborhood high jinks solved in half an hour over the backyard fence.

Close can be real, but it has to be supportive.

The recent Highlands School District demand that Generations House of Worship pay $2,000 to use its facilities for an annual Easter egg hunt doesn’t seem supportive.

The district has every right to charge for use of its property. There is no debate there.

The district certainly has to evaluate its income as it is investigating how it will handle a $3.7 million budget deficit moving forward, and tweaking certain programs and permissions does make sense.

But an almost 10-times increase in the fee the church has previously paid seems excessive. Taxpayers would no doubt balk if their bill had an extra zero tacked onto the end.

The district did, admittedly, lower that cost by a couple thousand dollars after the church confirmed its nonprofit status, and the fees the district is charging are part of a schedule the school board says has not been enforced and needs to be.

It just seems like the sudden jump is something that could be handled in a more supportive way for both the church and the community that would participate in the event. There has to be a way for the two parties to work together to find a way that would cost them both as little as possible.

The district shouldn’t have to pay to clean up after the event, for example. Church volunteers might be able to provide labor instead of some of the fees. Support, after all, can cut both ways.

But driving up the cost of a church putting on a community event that is largely for children and families just seems like it hurts the very group a school is there to uplift.

Finding more ways to do more things to make a community come together might do more than just support the church. It might make the Highlands area a place that doesn’t just survive. It could thrive.

Categories: Opinion | Editorials
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.