Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorial: Drug crisis is in your backyard | TribLIVE.com
Editorials

Editorial: Drug crisis is in your backyard

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 6:15 p.m
803875_web1_GTR-phillipsandmarcocci2-022219

About an hour ago

A reader wasn’t happy with the opinion of two people who deal with Westmoreland County’s drug epidemic every day.

Detective Tony Marcocci handles the criminal side of the crisis. Tim Phillips, director of the county’s Drug Overdose Task Force, works with the social and treatment aspect.

In a Tribune-Review editorial board meeting, they did a lot of explaining. There are so many things to be addressed. More drugs could be seized. More people could get treatment. More money could be thrown at the problem. More people could get involved. But if there was one thing they could do, the two men agreed on what it would be.

We need more recovery housing — a middle ground for people who have come out of treatment to re-learn how to deal with daily life as someone who doesn’t take drugs.

And that’s where a reader bristled.

“Here’s a good idea,” he commented. “Put them right beside where they live.”

The “not in my backyard” position is nothing new. People have been against sharing space with everything from landfills to power stations to sewage plants to bars. It’s the kind of thing everyone might acknowledge is out there, or that they even use, but they want it to be someplace else. Sure, the sewage needs to be treated but not next door.

It does make sense. No one wants to invite a problem. But here’s the thing: the problem is already here.

Marcocci and Phillips outlined a growing drug problem that is bigger than the opioids that are getting all the headlines.

In addition to heroin, fentanyl and prescription drugs, cocaine is making a comeback. Methamphetamines are still made here, but higher quality meth is also coming from Mexico. Despite medical marijuana legalization, police are seizing huge quantities of weed with a higher THC content then what was passed at a Grateful Dead concert.

The people dealing with addiction aren’t someplace else. They are our kids and our parents. Our co-workers and our neighbors. They are strangers, and they are people we know and love.

It’s easy to say “not here,” but then where? And if there isn’t recovery housing, how do people recover? And if they don’t recover, they still live in our neighborhoods. We haven’t kept addiction away. We invited it in and gave it a key.

Addiction — and recovery — isn’t something we can ignore.

Categories: Opinion | Editorials
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.