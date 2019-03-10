Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Editorial: Is daylight savings time that big a deal?
Editorials

Editorial: Is daylight savings time that big a deal?

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 10, 2019
Daylight savings time is upon us again.

So are complaints about the hour that gets lost when clocks jump ahead an hour.

The grumbling is as sure a sign of spring as the first robin and more reliable than that rodent in Punxsutawney.

We wonder why we do it. What is the point of collectively agreeing to pretend that it’s 1 p.m. instead of noon? We can’t bank the time we are saving, bottling sunlight for the dark winter months further down the calendar. Why bother?

And now a Pennsylvania legislator wants to formalize that opposition. State Rep. Russ Diamond, R- Lebanon County, wants to see a law passed that would make the Keystone State the northernmost — and most populated — place in America that thumbs its nose at daylight savings time.

Sure, it would be nice to not have to change all the clocks and figure out how to re-set the car radio again.

But everywhere else that shrugs off the admittedly puzzling practice is either a literal island — like Hawaii, Puerto Rico and Guam — or off to the edge, like border state Arizona.

Pennsylvania, on the other hand, is a vital organ in the nation’s transportation network. It is the bridge between what flows north to south and what ebbs east to west. Philadelphia International Airport isn’t just the largest in the state but one of the busiest in the country.

Pennsylvania borders New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia and Ohio. We have multiple hospital hubs that draw patients from surrounding states.

Is not fixing the microwave twice a year really worth making everyone who drives on the Turnpike wonder not just what time it is, but what month it is?

There is a lot to work on in Harrisburg. Budgets. Education. Medical coverage. Prescription drugs. The opioid crisis. Crime. The economy. Jobs. Drilling. Ballooning university tuition. There are literally hundreds of things that need the serious attention of our elected officials.

Is daylight savings time really one of them?

Or could we just grumble a little, re-set the alarm clock and move on to complaining about something else, like potholes? Hey, now that’s something that Harrisburg could work on.

Categories: Opinion | Editorials
