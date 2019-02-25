Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorial: Robert Kraft charges no reason for celebration | TribLIVE.com
Editorials

Editorial: Robert Kraft charges no reason for celebration

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Monday, February 25, 2019 4:30 p.m
799941_web1_791889-66724c56f506417895e4cd6d6cde91ff
AP
In this Feb. 3, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Atlanta. Police in Florida have charged New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, saying they have videotape of him paying for a sex act inside an illicit massage parlor. Jupiter police told reporters Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, that the 77-year-old Kraft has not been arrested.

57 minutes ago

It always comes down to us versus them, and it’s getting exhausting.

The New England Patriots are the team that everyone south of Connecticut and west of Vermont loves to hate. Come from another NFL powerhouse location — like, say, Pittsburgh — and the animosity doubles.

It’s easy to say that there was some wailing and gnashing of teeth after the Super Bowl earlier this month, when Tom Brady and the Patriots gained the right to breathe the rarefied air of a six-time championship team, high on the mountaintop where the Steelers have been alone for years.

And that’s part of what made the story of Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s solicitation of prostitution charges in Jupiter, Fla., such chum for the gleeful masses.

If there is anything that makes us feel better about licking our own wounds, it’s watching an enemy get cut deeper. Winning a Lombardi trophy balanced out by a humiliatingly public incident involving videotaped sex acts in a “day spa?” Yeah, that can be satisfying.

But what it’s soothing is something ugly inside us. Kraft might be worth $6.6 billion, but he’s still a 77-year-old widower who lost his wife of 48 years to cancer in 2011. Nothing about his legal troubles — which are misdemeanors no one would care about if he didn’t own an NFL team — makes anyone’s life better.

It didn’t get Le’Veon Bell to training camp or make Antonio Brown want to keep his job or roll back the hands of time to get the Steelers in the playoffs. Pittsburgh’s record for the season didn’t change. The Patriots still got another ring.

The feverish interest in the case is not surprising. It is a symptom of a kind of Christians- versus-lions syndrome we have developed around the things we love and hate.

It’s not just sports. It’s not just politics. We can rarely mourn a tragedy without assigning blame to a faction we despise. We cannot accord honors without searching for tarnish on a halo.

It is the law of physics as applied to public spectacle. For every action, there is an equal and opposite backlash.

Categories: Opinion | Editorials
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.