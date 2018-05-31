Katie Pavlich: Nikki Haley stands up against evil at the UN

When President Trump tapped former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to become U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, many of the administration's critics claimed she didn't have enough foreign policy experience for the job.

Within days of taking her new position, Haley quickly brushed aside those who doubted her abilities to deliver and boldly stood up to the most brutal and hostile regimes in the world: Russia, Syria, Iran and North Korea.

When Syrian President Bashir al-Assad gassed his own people in April 2017, Haley stepped to the microphones at the U.N. General Assembly and warned there would be consequences.

“We have reached the moment when the world must see justice done,” Haley warned. “History will record this as the moment when the Security Council either discharged its duty or demonstrated its utter and complete failure to protect the people of Syria. Either way, the United States will respond.”

Indeed, there were. Just days later, the United States sent dozens of Tomahawk missiles into Assad's territory and warned it would happen again if the use of chemical weapons continued.

“Last night, we successfully hit the heart of Syria's chemical weapons enterprise, and because of these actions, we are confident that we have crippled Syria's chemical weapons program. I spoke to the president this morning, and he said that if the Syrian regime uses this poisonous gas again, the United States is locked and loaded,” Haley said during an emergency Security Council meeting at the United Nations.

With Russia, she's been unafraid to call out President Vladimir Putin's use of weapons of mass destruction against dissidents in sovereign countries. When Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in Great Britain, she put Russia on notice.

“Time and time again, member states say they oppose the use of chemical weapons under any circumstance. Now one member stands accused of using chemical weapons on the sovereign soil of another member. The credibility of this council will not survive if we fail to hold Russia accountable,” Haley said.

Most recently, while the international community was quick to condemn Israel for defending itself against a planned and coordinated attack from Gaza — with 40,000 Palestinians rushing the border under orders from Hamas — Haley held the proper people to account for the violence.

“In recent days, Hamas terrorists, backed by Iran, have incited attacks against Israeli security forces and infrastructure,” Haley said. “The common thread in all of this is the destabilizing conduct of the Iranian regime — a regime that insists on promoting violence throughout the Middle East, while depriving its own people of basic human rights.

“I ask my colleagues here in the Security Council, who among us would accept this type of activity on your border? No one would. No country in this chamber would act with more restraint than Israel has. In fact, the records of several countries here today suggest they would be much less restrained,” she continued.

Haley has not only represented and protected American interests well at the United Nations, she's been courageously combatting evil along the way. Because of her actions and fearless statements, she's overwhelmingly proven to be Trump's most important asset on the global stage.

