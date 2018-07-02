Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Remembering a boy hero

Tribune-Review | Monday, July 2, 2018, 8:49 p.m.
Local Boy Scouts officials are seeking descendants of Robert W. Eicher who is buried in Jeannette Memorial Park as pictured Thursday, June 7, 2018. Eicher died trying to save a girl from drowning in the Loyalhanna Creek in 1917. Officials also want to find out who has been leaving bouquets on his grave like the one pictured here.
Local Boy Scouts officials are seeking descendants of Robert W. Eicher who is buried in Jeannette Memorial Park as pictured Thursday, June 7, 2018. Eicher died trying to save a girl from drowning in the Loyalhanna Creek in 1917. Officials also want to find out who has been leaving bouquets on his grave like the one pictured here.

Updated 13 hours ago

He was just a kid.

She was just a kid.

It was a hot August day and the water in Loyalhanna Creek near Buttermilk Falls in Ligonier Township was perfect for a dip.

And then it happened.

Ada May “Maizie” Hugg, the 15-year-old girl from Jeannette, became distressed in the water.

Robert W. Eicher, the 14-year-old boy from Jeannette, a Boy Scout, dressed in his street clothes, responded the way heroes do.

They respond.

Immediately.

And sometimes they die.

On that Aug. 11, 1917, both the victim and the responder, who got within 3 feet of the girl, died. (Another Jeannette Scout, George Hiteshue, also dove in to try to save the girl. He was pulled from the water and resuscitated, according to accounts.)

This week — Thursday at noon — there will be a graveside remembrance ceremony in Jeannette Memorial Park in Penn Township to honor Eicher. Posthumously, Eicher became one of the first recipients of the Boy Scouts of America Gold Honor Medals, and a Carnegie Medal for his bravery.

The epitaph on his grave reads: “A Boy Hero Who Gave His Life for Another”

In researching the tragedy, local Scouts learned that someone — nobody knows who or is disclosing the identity — places bouquets on Eicher's grave. That remains a mystery.

The organization has also been trying to find relatives to directly invite them to the ceremony.

Unfortunately, the efforts have been fruitless.

However, we want to give a shout-out to readers of the Tribune-Review who tapped their genealogy skills in trying to help the Scouts trace and locate members of the Eicher and Hugg families.

We salute the Scouts' Bushy Run District of the Westmoreland-Fayette Council for investing time and resources in a project that might seem inconsequential to some, but serves as a reminder that we are all capable of being heroes on any given day at any given moment.

We salute the Scouts who in an age of criticism, skepticism and questionable civility are examples of the simple ways we can all be better citizens to each other.

We salute the parents of the Scouts for investing time to find a way of encouraging their kids to adhere to the lessons instilled in them at home and through Scout activities.

In short, we salute the Scouts.

And encourage anyone with a few minutes on their hands Thursday to attend the ceremony.

Every life has a story it leaves behind.

And sometimes, that inspiring story lives beyond the words on a tombstone.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me