'Potentially deadly' floods worsen in Allegheny County
Editorials

The pursuit of justice

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 8:53 p.m.
Programs are put out on a desk prior to the funeral service for Antwon Rose at Woodland Hills Jr. High School on June 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Updated 14 hours ago

The killing of Antwon Rose by an East Pittsburgh police officer has, again, brought significant public scrutiny upon law enforcement and how police do their jobs.

As well it should.

The misuse of deadly force by those with police powers is an issue that, as far as we're concerned, warrants constant public scrutiny on the local, state and federal levels. Those sworn to protect and serve must be held to the highest levels of accountability, just as the elected officials who govern must be.

But we hope, in the pursuit of justice for Antwon and his family, that confidence in the police is not shaken to the point where the public no longer feels the need to help those in law enforcement.

Yes, there are “bad” police officers out there. Just as there are bad accountants, lawyers, elected officials, doctors, teachers, contractors and journalists. Every group, regardless of profession, has those among them who probably shouldn't be performing the jobs they are. But that is not a reason to give up on everyone in those professions.

The police need the public's help. They need our eyes and our ears. They can't be everywhere all of the time. But the general public can be — and is. In the wake of recent school shootings, we were bombarded with the phrase, “See something, say something.” Please continue to do so.

As proof of the value of this, we cite two local examples:

In Tarentum recently, police say they were tipped off by residents to suspicious activity at a home. Based on those tips, police were able to get search warrants that resulted in the arrests of three men and the confiscation of illegal drugs and stolen guns — all of which now are off the streets thanks to residents willing to help the police.

Earlier this year in New Kensington, police received tips from the public about suspicious activity at a home there. Those tips allowed police to stake out the house and, when a man came out of the house and got into a car that had been reported stolen, police pulled him over. That arrest resulted in 13,000 doses of heroin being taken off the streets, again, thanks to information from the public.

Both of those cases also required significant investigative work by police, but that work may not have started at all were it not for those initial tips from the public.

Yes, by all means, demand that Antwon's case be thoroughly and properly handled. Demand that ALL criminal cases be handled in accordance with the law, which must be applied fairly and evenly regardless of the suspect's race, religion or national origin. But don't stop giving those tips to police. The overwhelming majority of those men and women really are just trying to catch the bad guys and keep the rest of us safe.

