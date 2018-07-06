Hostility on the rise

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Most of us understand that social media sometimes devolves into a cesspool of hate and venom.

Usually, the hostility and antagonistic comments come from nameless, faceless people with so-called “keyboard muscles.”

But what happens when the hatred comes from an elected official, a fire captain or a police officer?

The police shooting death of Antwon Rose and resulting protests have highlighted our divisions in Western Pennsylvania and across the country. Protesters, shutting down the Parkway East or Route 28 near PNC Park after a Pirates game, are being hailed or assailed, depending on one's perspective.

What's shocking and distressing is the number of public servants taking to social media with such vitriol.

Take Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi: She suggested on Facebook that protesters be sprayed with powerful water cannons. Of course, she later apologized, but it was too late to stop the resulting protest in front of borough offices.

“It was never my intention to offend anyone,” she later said. What exactly was your intention, Mayor Peconi?

A fire captain in Norvelt couldn't resist a Facebook comment during protests on the parkway.

Martin Linden told the Tribune-Review that his one-word comment — “Koonhunting?” — was in response to someone who had tagged him using the same word.

The original post he responded to said, “Who wants to take a ride to Pittsburgh an stir the (expletive) pot on the parkway?????”

He's suspended now. He called the comments a misunderstanding and then, wait for it, said, “I have black friends.”

A Pittsburgh police officer was relegated to desk duty for what a spokesman described as social media comments that “disparage victims and endanger the community.”

There's more: A Freeport volunteer firefighter, Christopher James Negley, used a racial slur on his Facebook page to describe protesters. He's suspended now.

Mt. Pleasant Borough Volunteer Fire Department said it will decide July 19 whether to suspend one of its members, Brian Vought, over his social media comments threatening to harm those blocking the Homestead Grays Bridge during one of the protests. Why wait?

Gregory Wagner, a Bell Acres councilman, didn't threaten violence on Facebook. Instead, he's facing criminal charges for driving his Mercedes Benz through a crowd of protesters June 22 at the intersection of Tony Dorsett Drive and West General Robinson Street. He lost his lacrosse coaching job at Sewickley Academy after that.

At some point, one might think people would learn from the past mistakes of other celebrities and public officials who have come under scrutiny and/or lost jobs as a result of racially insensitive or hateful posts.