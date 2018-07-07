Not just a gym, a good neighbor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you've ever been to one of the YMCA facilities in the Alle-Kiski Valley, or elsewhere in the country for that matter, you know the Y is more than just a recreational facility.

The YMCAs are not just a gym.

They are an indisputable asset in our communities. They help people improve their health and encourage them to be socially responsible.

They look out for children. They look out for senior citizens. They look out for all of us.

So as the three YMCAs in the Valley look to merge, we feel compelled to encourage people to support these valuable community resources.

If the merger is approved, the Allegheny Valley YMCA in Harrison will become part of the Valley Points Family YMCA, which has locations in New Kensington and Allegheny Township.

Officials said the merger will allow them to reach more people and expand programs. All three facilities will remain open and no staff will be cut, they said.

That's good news, particularly for the Allegheny Valley YMCA, which in the past operated in a financial state of emergency, at times with significant shortfalls. Over the years, the Y fell victim to unexpected repairs and dwindling donations.

Officials say the Allegheny Valley YMCA is in better financial shape. And it should be in an even better position as it shares resources with its sister facilities.

But the Y can always use our help. They're a good neighbor, and we want them to stick around.