Oh where, oh were has civility gone

What’s happened to civility in this country?

Not too long ago, Americans might disagree but they listened to and tolerated opposing views on today’s national issues.

Now, we’ve categorized individuals into castes. Democrats must be liberals. Republicans must toe the conservative line. No matter what the cause there’s little room for differing opinions whether it be gun rights or the LBGTQ rights. There’s a litmus test, and heaven forbid you don’t check every box.

Most recently, three incidents stand out:

Sarah Sanders, President Trump’s press secretary, was asked to leave the “Red Hen” restaurant in Lexington, Va., because the owner didn’t agree with her politics. Gee, it wasn’t too long ago that a person wouldn’t be served in a restaurant if the owner didn’t like the color of their skin.

Actor/comedian Seth Rogen proudly recounted on late night TV how he embarrassed Speaker of the House Paul Ryan in front of his sons by brow-beating him over his politics.

And then there’s former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski’s reaction to being told of an immigrant child with Down syndrome being separated from her parents: “Wonk. Wonk.”

There was a time when we would be shocked by this behavior. But people were quick to flock to the side of the perpetrators: The restaurant owner was within his rights; it’s about time someone like Rogen set Ryan straight; Lewandowski was mocking the commentator not the child’s condition.

The country is so split that we’ve come to expect both liberals and conservatives to rally to the miscreants on their ideological side — no matter how outrageous the actions or position.

It seems like ages ago when Michele Obama offered this advice: “When they go low, we go high.”

That’s good advice for all, unless you disregard it because of her sex, race or party.