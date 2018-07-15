Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Oh where, oh were has civility gone

Tribune-Review | Sunday, July 15, 2018, 9:33 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

What’s happened to civility in this country?

Not too long ago, Americans might disagree but they listened to and tolerated opposing views on today’s national issues.

Now, we’ve categorized individuals into castes. Democrats must be liberals. Republicans must toe the conservative line. No matter what the cause there’s little room for differing opinions whether it be gun rights or the LBGTQ rights. There’s a litmus test, and heaven forbid you don’t check every box.

Most recently, three incidents stand out:

Sarah Sanders, President Trump’s press secretary, was asked to leave the “Red Hen” restaurant in Lexington, Va., because the owner didn’t agree with her politics. Gee, it wasn’t too long ago that a person wouldn’t be served in a restaurant if the owner didn’t like the color of their skin.

Actor/comedian Seth Rogen proudly recounted on late night TV how he embarrassed Speaker of the House Paul Ryan in front of his sons by brow-beating him over his politics.

And then there’s former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski’s reaction to being told of an immigrant child with Down syndrome being separated from her parents: “Wonk. Wonk.”

There was a time when we would be shocked by this behavior. But people were quick to flock to the side of the perpetrators: The restaurant owner was within his rights; it’s about time someone like Rogen set Ryan straight; Lewandowski was mocking the commentator not the child’s condition.

The country is so split that we’ve come to expect both liberals and conservatives to rally to the miscreants on their ideological side — no matter how outrageous the actions or position.

It seems like ages ago when Michele Obama offered this advice: “When they go low, we go high.”

That’s good advice for all, unless you disregard it because of her sex, race or party.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me