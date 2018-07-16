Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Editorials

Editorial: Don't obstruct process, Sen. Casey

Tribune-Review | Monday, July 16, 2018, 10:03 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Pennsylvania’s Bob Casey and other U.S. Senate Democrats seeking re-election in states won by Donald Trump face a dilemma with Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.

The incumbents could alienate liberal voters if they don’t obstruct the confirmation process. Simply voting no won’t cut it for those who fear Kavanaugh’s confirmation will shift the Supreme Court’s ideological balance to the right for decades.

Obstructing the process could burn a bridge between the Democratic politicians and many Republican, independent and other-party voters who might be willing to cross the partisan divide to vote for a Democrat but are sick of all the political games and gridlock in Washington.

Democratic candidates need some of those voters. Pennsylvania’s 4 million Democrats represent less than half of the state’s electorate.

Before Trump announced Kavanaugh as his nominee, Casey said he would oppose whomever the president picked because the choice would come from a short list of candidates developed with the help of conservative special interest groups.

“I was elected to represent all Pennsylvanians. I was not elected to genuflect to the hard right, who are funded by corporate America,” Casey said in a statement.

Casey wasn’t elected to genuflect to the hard left or Democratic leaders in Washington, either.

We hope Casey doesn’t fall in line with any effort to obstruct the confirmation process like his colleague Pat Toomey did in 2016 when Senate Republicans refused to hold confirmation hearings for Obama nominee Merrick Garland for nine and a half months. At the time, a Franklin & Marshall College poll showed 62 percent of Pennsylvanians felt confirmation hearings should be held once someone is nominated.

Toomey, who was running for re-election that year, eked out a 1.4 percentage point win that November despite outspending his Democratic opponent by nearly a 2-to-1 margin in a state carried by the Republican Trump.

Casey should keep that in mind.

click me